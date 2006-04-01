Professional Experience:

2001- 04.2006 Programmer of SouthTech Consulting, Inc. ( Visual C++ , SQL ,COM )

2000-2001 Programmer of ChilliTech LTD..(C++ Developer, Qt under Linux)

1998-1999 Chief of Computing Center in “ARMENIA-LADA” LTD.

1996-1998 Chief programmer in the department of Road-building institute.

1992-1996 Private practice (C++ teacher).

1982-1992 Leading programmer in the Scientific Research Technological

Institute of microelectronics.

Knowledge of programming languages:

C++, STL, Visual C++, COM, MSSQL, Visual Basic ,VBA, QT for Linux, ADO, Access,

Php, MySql, HTML, Crystal Report

Deep knowledge in SQL 2000