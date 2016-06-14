Phone (37491) 017590,
(37455) 017590
Email: [email protected]
Skype: janeik
EVGENYA FILIPYAN
SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS:
OS: Microsoft Windows Family OS (95 – XP, Vista, 7,8), Linux.
Programming Languages: JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MySQL, SQL.
Tools/Technologies: Macromedia Flash, Macromedia Director,
Macromedia Dreamweaver, Zend Studio, Apache/IIS Server, MySQL,
PowerPoint, Websoft Course Lab, Adobe InDesign, Joomla.
Relevant Skills and Knowledge: M S Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe
Illustrator
EDUCATION
Sep 1993 – Jan 1999 Yerevan University of Management
and Information Technologies
Yerevan, Armenia
Bachelor in CS
Diploma in Risk Analysis in Commercial Applications.
Sep 2003 – Dec 2005 Yerevan University of Management
and Information Technologies
Yerevan, Armenia
Master in CS, minor - MBA
Diploma in Research on Problems of IT Usage in High School.
Study of the problem of using modern information technologies in high
school.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Jan 2007 – to date
Freelance photographer
Responsibilities include: events, portraits, photos of artworks for
illustrations, family and kid photo sessions, creative photo sessions,
advertising, etc.
Aug 2001 – to date Yerevan Modern Art Museum
Senior Researcher
Responsibilities include: publishing, translating, research on art
news/events, maintenance/development of museum web site and
Internet pages, development of museum’s funds databases.
May 2013 - May 2014 Yerevan Productions
Freelance photographer
May 2007 – Nov 2008 hakia, Inc., NY, USA
Gallery Generator
▪ Responsibilities include: creation of hakia’s innovative search Galleries:
XML pages with quality links carefully collected using software
developed in-house by hakia, inc. Comparative statistical analysis if
search results by hakia, inc. and other search engines for the purpose
of search improvement/optimization.
Sept 2005 – 2006 Yerevan Branch of Moscow Institute
Of Economy, Statistics and
Informatics
Lecturer
Responsibilities include: teaching classes on
Innovation Technologies in Education.
Nov 1999 – May 2000 Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Pan-Armenian Games Committee
Committee President’s Assistant
Responsibilities include: translations, events organization, communications
with participants, presentations preparation.
ADDITIONAL PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES
September 2012 – December 2012
Developing of www.mamy.am web site (Joomla CMS)
Oct 2007 – April 2008
Developing of w ww.flexyagent.com web site (JavaScript menu, PHP
mailing form).
Oct 2006 – March 2007
QA and testing for multiple projects (contract-based work) with Bi-Line,
LLC. ( http://www.passyourbar.com/ )
HTML page layout, PHP development for INM web site
( http://www.inm.com ).
Jan – July 2005
Maintenance and Upgrade of Yerevan University of Management and
Information Technologies web site ( http://www.yumit.am ).
LANGUAGES
Armenian - native, Russian – native, English - fluent, French - beginner
REFERENCES
Available upon Request
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Content Manager of the Modern Art Museum of Yerevan website:
Content Manager of the Yerevan Modern Art Museum Facebook page: