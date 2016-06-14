Phone (37491) 017590,

(37455) 017590

Email: [email protected]

Skype: janeik

EVGENYA FILIPYAN

SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS:

OS: Microsoft Windows Family OS (95 – XP, Vista, 7,8), Linux.

Programming Languages: JavaScript, PHP, HTML, MySQL, SQL.

Tools/Technologies: Macromedia Flash, Macromedia Director,

Macromedia Dreamweaver, Zend Studio, Apache/IIS Server, MySQL,

PowerPoint, Websoft Course Lab, Adobe InDesign, Joomla.

Relevant Skills and Knowledge: M S Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe

Illustrator

EDUCATION

Sep 1993 – Jan 1999 Yerevan University of Management

and Information Technologies

Yerevan, Armenia

Bachelor in CS

Diploma in Risk Analysis in Commercial Applications.

Sep 2003 – Dec 2005 Yerevan University of Management

and Information Technologies

Yerevan, Armenia

Master in CS, minor - MBA

Diploma in Research on Problems of IT Usage in High School.

Study of the problem of using modern information technologies in high

school.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

Jan 2007 – to date

Freelance photographer

Responsibilities include: events, portraits, photos of artworks for

illustrations, family and kid photo sessions, creative photo sessions,

advertising, etc.

Aug 2001 – to date Yerevan Modern Art Museum

Senior Researcher

Responsibilities include: publishing, translating, research on art

news/events, maintenance/development of museum web site and

Internet pages, development of museum’s funds databases.

May 2013 - May 2014 Yerevan Productions

Freelance photographer

May 2007 – Nov 2008 hakia, Inc., NY, USA

Gallery Generator

▪ Responsibilities include: creation of hakia’s innovative search Galleries:

XML pages with quality links carefully collected using software

developed in-house by hakia, inc. Comparative statistical analysis if

search results by hakia, inc. and other search engines for the purpose

of search improvement/optimization.

Sept 2005 – 2006 Yerevan Branch of Moscow Institute

Of Economy, Statistics and

Informatics

Lecturer

Responsibilities include: teaching classes on

Innovation Technologies in Education.

Nov 1999 – May 2000 Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Pan-Armenian Games Committee

Committee President’s Assistant

Responsibilities include: translations, events organization, communications

with participants, presentations preparation.

ADDITIONAL PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES

September 2012 – December 2012

Developing of www.mamy.am web site (Joomla CMS)

Oct 2007 – April 2008

Developing of w ww.flexyagent.com web site (JavaScript menu, PHP

mailing form).

Oct 2006 – March 2007

QA and testing for multiple projects (contract-based work) with Bi-Line,

LLC. ( http://www.passyourbar.com/ )

HTML page layout, PHP development for INM web site

( http://www.inm.com ).

Jan – July 2005

Maintenance and Upgrade of Yerevan University of Management and

Information Technologies web site ( http://www.yumit.am ).

LANGUAGES

Armenian - native, Russian – native, English - fluent, French - beginner

REFERENCES

Available upon Request

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Content Manager of the Modern Art Museum of Yerevan website:

Yerevan Modern Art Museum

Content Manager of the Yerevan Modern Art Museum Facebook page:

Yerevan Modern Art Museum