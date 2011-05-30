Emet-Solutions

Professional skills:

• Markup languages: (X)HTML, CSS, XML

• Distributed technologies: NET (Frameworks 1.1 and 2.0)

• Database management and technologies:

MSSQL 2005, MySQL 5.0, PostgreSQL 8.3

Object-Relation mappers (ORM): Hibernate

Tools: MSSQL – Enterprise Manager,

PostgreSQL, MySQL – EMS Manager.

• Programming languages and environments:

C++ environments: VC++, C++ Builder, libraries: MFC,

Java environments Eclipse,

C# environments: Visual Studio frameworks: .NET (1.1 and 2.0),

Delphi environments: Borland Delphi

SQL: PL/pgSQL

• Web and Scripting:

Server-side scripting: C# ASP.NET, PHP 5.0 (environment: Eclipse, framework: Symfony),

Client-side scripting: JavaScript (framework: jQuery),

Application Servers: Apache, Tomcat, IIS

Technologies: AJAX

Languages:

• Russian (native)

• Ukrainian (fluent)

• English (spoken and technical – fluent)

• Hebrew (intermediate)

Experience:

Employment Dates: May 2009 – Now

Freelance, Emet-Solutions, Donetsk, Ukraine

Project and Role:

- Onlice service for realtors realtor-online.ru that allows realtors to simplify property searches and manage their client database

- Informational portal citylife.dontesk.ua

- Informational portal djc.com.ua support and new features development

- E-commerce web projects

- Other smaller websites

Position: Web developer

Responsibilities:

- developing on C#,PHP

- writing SQL-queries to MSSQL, MySQL and PosgreSQL database

- bugfixing

- markup

- javascript development (jQuery)

- communicating with clients

Tools and Technologies:

ASP.NET, C#; PHP; MySQL; PostgreSQ, jQuery, AJAX, MSSQL; SVN; SourceSafe

Employment Dates: January 2009 – May 2009

Montgomery Kingston, Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine

Project and Role:

- Internet-shop farlamedicaluk.com

- Jewish social network project

Position: Web-developer

Responsibilities:

- developing on C#, PHP

- writing SQL-queries to the MSSQL database

- bugfixing

- markup

Tools and Technologies:

ASP.NET, C#; PHP, MSSQL; AJAX, SVN; SourceSafe

Employment Dates: April 2008 – October 2008

GloRu.Net, Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine

Project and Role: Was a part of team that was developing web 2.0 project – social network.

Position: PHP-developer, PL/SQL-programming

Responsibilities:

- making researches for choosing required technologies

- participation in building database architecture

- developing on PHP5 plus Symfony Framework

- writing stored procedures on PL/pgSQL

- starting project from scratch

- bugfixing

Tools and Technologies:.

PHP 5.0; Symfony Framework 1.1, AJAX, PostgreSQL 8.3; SVN; Bugzilla.

Employment Dates: June 2008 – March 2008

Freelance

Position: Web developer

Project and Role: 2 projects: one of them provides services for teachers and student to find each other for taking private lessons; another one provides composing, saving and sending letters using different templates that are assigned for various events.

Responsibilities:

- building database architecture

- developing new customized features on PHP, C#

- writing SQL-queries

- sorting out in existing code

- starting project from scratch

- bugfixing

Tools and Technologies:.

C#, PHP 3.0; MySQL 3.0; AJAX, SVN.

Education:

2002-2007: Donetsk National technical University, Computer engineering and information science

Specialty: Automated systems software.

Degree: Specialist