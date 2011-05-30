Professional skills:
• Markup languages: (X)HTML, CSS, XML
• Distributed technologies: NET (Frameworks 1.1 and 2.0)
• Database management and technologies:
MSSQL 2005, MySQL 5.0, PostgreSQL 8.3
Object-Relation mappers (ORM): Hibernate
Tools: MSSQL – Enterprise Manager,
PostgreSQL, MySQL – EMS Manager.
• Programming languages and environments:
C++ environments: VC++, C++ Builder, libraries: MFC,
Java environments Eclipse,
C# environments: Visual Studio frameworks: .NET (1.1 and 2.0),
Delphi environments: Borland Delphi
SQL: PL/pgSQL
• Web and Scripting:
Server-side scripting: C# ASP.NET, PHP 5.0 (environment: Eclipse, framework: Symfony),
Client-side scripting: JavaScript (framework: jQuery),
Application Servers: Apache, Tomcat, IIS
Technologies: AJAX
Languages:
• Russian (native)
• Ukrainian (fluent)
• English (spoken and technical – fluent)
• Hebrew (intermediate)
Experience:
Employment Dates: May 2009 – Now
Freelance, Emet-Solutions, Donetsk, Ukraine
Project and Role:
- Onlice service for realtors realtor-online.ru that allows realtors to simplify property searches and manage their client database
- Informational portal citylife.dontesk.ua
- Informational portal djc.com.ua support and new features development
- E-commerce web projects
- Other smaller websites
Position: Web developer
Responsibilities:
- developing on C#,PHP
- writing SQL-queries to MSSQL, MySQL and PosgreSQL database
- bugfixing
- markup
- javascript development (jQuery)
- communicating with clients
Tools and Technologies:
ASP.NET, C#; PHP; MySQL; PostgreSQ, jQuery, AJAX, MSSQL; SVN; SourceSafe
Employment Dates: January 2009 – May 2009
Montgomery Kingston, Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine
Project and Role:
- Internet-shop farlamedicaluk.com
- Jewish social network project
Position: Web-developer
Responsibilities:
- developing on C#, PHP
- writing SQL-queries to the MSSQL database
- bugfixing
- markup
Tools and Technologies:
ASP.NET, C#; PHP, MSSQL; AJAX, SVN; SourceSafe
Employment Dates: April 2008 – October 2008
GloRu.Net, Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine
Project and Role: Was a part of team that was developing web 2.0 project – social network.
Position: PHP-developer, PL/SQL-programming
Responsibilities:
- making researches for choosing required technologies
- participation in building database architecture
- developing on PHP5 plus Symfony Framework
- writing stored procedures on PL/pgSQL
- starting project from scratch
- bugfixing
Tools and Technologies:.
PHP 5.0; Symfony Framework 1.1, AJAX, PostgreSQL 8.3; SVN; Bugzilla.
Employment Dates: June 2008 – March 2008
Freelance
Position: Web developer
Project and Role: 2 projects: one of them provides services for teachers and student to find each other for taking private lessons; another one provides composing, saving and sending letters using different templates that are assigned for various events.
Responsibilities:
- building database architecture
- developing new customized features on PHP, C#
- writing SQL-queries
- sorting out in existing code
- starting project from scratch
- bugfixing
Tools and Technologies:.
C#, PHP 3.0; MySQL 3.0; AJAX, SVN.
Education:
2002-2007: Donetsk National technical University, Computer engineering and information science
Specialty: Automated systems software.
Degree: Specialist