EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

Buyer

Jabil Circuit Ukraine LLC., Uzhgorod

·     Managing plans for stock levels, reacting to change in demand and logistics.

·     Meeting suppliers and negotiating terms of contract.

·     Analyzing consumer buying patterns and predicting future trends.

·     Maintaining relationships with existing suppliers and sourcing new suppliers for future products.

·     Liaising with other departments within the organization to ensure projects are completed.

 Operator of Call Center

intetics Ukraine

 

• Calling by Skype different organizations (banks, restaurants, shops etc)

• Clarification of contact details in the English-speaking countries

• Collection and processing of data information