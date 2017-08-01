EMPLOYMENT HISTORY
Buyer
Jabil Circuit Ukraine LLC., Uzhgorod
· Managing plans for stock levels, reacting to change in demand and logistics.
· Meeting suppliers and negotiating terms of contract.
· Analyzing consumer buying patterns and predicting future trends.
· Maintaining relationships with existing suppliers and sourcing new suppliers for future products.
· Liaising with other departments within the organization to ensure projects are completed.
Operator of Call Center
intetics Ukraine
• Calling by Skype different organizations (banks, restaurants, shops etc)
• Clarification of contact details in the English-speaking countries
• Collection and processing of data information