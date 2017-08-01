EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

Buyer

Jabil Circuit Ukraine LLC., Uzhgorod

· Managing plans for stock levels, reacting to change in demand and logistics.

· Meeting suppliers and negotiating terms of contract.

· Analyzing consumer buying patterns and predicting future trends.

· Maintaining relationships with existing suppliers and sourcing new suppliers for future products.

· Liaising with other departments within the organization to ensure projects are completed.

Operator of Call Center

intetics Ukraine

• Calling by Skype different organizations (banks, restaurants, shops etc)

• Clarification of contact details in the English-speaking countries

• Collection and processing of data information