QA Engineer
• Experience in manual software testing in educational projects (testing of WEB, Android and desktop applications);
• Good knowledge of QA theory, project life cycle, test documentation;
• Understanding of different testing approaches and methodologies;
• Analyzing the business requirements and SRS's;
• Experience in writing Test Plans, Test Cases, Test Suits and Bug Reports;
• Understanding of JIRA bug tracking system;
• Experience with client-side testing tools (Firebug, Tamper Data);
• Understanding of programming languages and technologies (HTTP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, JavaScript, JQuery);
• Automated testing using Selenium IDE;
• Virtualization tools usage (Virtual Box, VMware).