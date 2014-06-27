QA Engineer

• Experience in manual software testing in educational projects (testing of WEB, Android and desktop applications);

• Good knowledge of QA theory, project life cycle, test documentation;

• Understanding of different testing approaches and methodologies;

• Analyzing the business requirements and SRS's;

• Experience in writing Test Plans, Test Cases, Test Suits and Bug Reports;

• Understanding of JIRA bug tracking system;

• Experience with client-side testing tools (Firebug, Tamper Data);

• Understanding of programming languages and technologies (HTTP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, JavaScript, JQuery);

• Automated testing using Selenium IDE;

• Virtualization tools usage (Virtual Box, VMware).