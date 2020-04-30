Web-designer, Graphic designer. My tools: Photoshop, Figma, Illustrator, InDesign. Of necessity: Corel DRAW

I am a designer with four years experience in the field. To make logotypes, brand ID, polygraphy and brand books for projects that really accomplish clents' tasks. Also I am able to work out websites designs, landing pages, business card-sites - first of all clear and friendly to the user, and imposer, but always bright and giving visual satisfaction. As max - I want to participate in creation of appendix that will change people's life. I believe with the help of design we can improve everything around us.

CV: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QvD_eqQHrOIhtYoiLuoxLoNcJSJDUc1A/view?usp=sharing

Portfolio: https://www.behance.net/salimovajrd987

Work instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julia.salimova.design/?hl=ru