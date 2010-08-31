juliagoreeva

I have 7 years experience on the Russian hotel market especially in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi.

I graduated from the Moscow Institute of Tourism and Hospitality in 2007. During the studies, I had been continuously working for advertising related companies and also supported the Moscow City Administration in collecting hotel supply information of Moscow.

I gained my first insight into the hospitality industry in 2004 as part of the preopening team of Golden Apple Hotel, the first boutique hotel in Moscow. With the opening of new high-level Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy, a part of Raffles International, in Moscow in 2005 I moved there. Due to mine relentless effort and strive for excellence, I was soon promoted to reception supervisor and then to assistant front office manager. These two placements enabled me to train my management skills and to broaden knowledge of hotel operations.

In 2008 I joined the Horwath HTL Hungary & Russia team to conduct market and feasibility studies, hotel valuations, strategic advice and focus on operator selection across CEE, Russia and CIS.

I am hardworking, reliable and meet the deadline in jobs entrusted to me and ensures that jobs are completed on time.