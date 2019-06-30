juliakuz12

Front End Developer, UIEnglish B1 (spoken), B1+ (written). Work experience: about 7 years.
Backbone, Angular 7 with dev-leads, JS, jQuery, jQuery UI, scroll-out.js; HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, SASS/LESS, animate.css, Bootstrap; BEM; GIT; npm.
Experience: 70% UI, 30% js/jQuery/js-frameworks
Web Design experience: 2 Design works for business meetings management system and for engineering desktop application (Photoshop). Developed according to the created design. Redesigned one landing page for micro credit company directly in the code.
CompaniesUI designer + Frontend Engineer (UI consultations): Engineering Intent Corporation (USA)-8 m
Frontend Engineer: Aventus Group (Lithuania)-8 m; Belarus: GICBelSoft-1 y, EPAM Systems-11 m, Oxagile-2y 10m, Belitsoft-1y 4m
Projects:
- Several micro credits companies Projects-2019.Team + dev lead. HTML/HTML5, SASS, Bootstrap, Angular.js, Photoshop. Redesigned 1 project directly in the code (landing page) using animations. FE development.
- UI Design/UI Development Consultations: Project for different engineering directions-2019. Desktop engineering app.
- Website AventusGroup-2018–2019. Responsive visit card website with animations. Worked alone. https://aventusgroup.com/
- Event Management registration system, +event options.-2017–2018. Front-end/ UI Designer: HTML/HTML5, SASS, Bootstrap, JS/Typescript, Angular 5, Angular Material, GIT, Photoshop. FE development + all UI design (Photoshop). All UI Development; 20% of functionality.
- Website for the telecommunication Dutch company popular all over the world-2016–2017. HTML5, SASS, Bootstrap, JS, jQuery, Magento v1/2, GIT, Photoshop; 2-week business trip to Amsterdam.
- Healthcare Projects (Animated presentations for iPad based on Skura/ iRep). HTML5, CSS3, JS/jQuery, babylon.js (3D graphic training/learning).
- Online Monitoring/Management System for Sport Organizations (Gym owners can manage training, schedule, track skills/attendance. Possibility to leave feedback, rate, send messages, add videos, for sport teams/pupils. Has filters. All FE part: HTML/HTML5, JS, jQuery+plugins, Bootstrap, SASS
- Oxagile website. Participation in FE: HTML/HTML5, SASS, Git, jQuery; Gulp
- Stock Music Website (A big stock of licensed music and sound effects for television, films, games etc.) Allows to create playlists. Well-designed player. Responsive. Backbone.js, CSS3, Bootstrap, Git, Photoshop, Laravel blade templates.
- Multimedia Portal for a Global Media and Entertainment Company-2014-2015 (Client-side modules). HTML/HTML5, SASS; backbone.js
- Components/plugins/modules for CMS Joomla! 2.5-3.x-2012–2014
- etc.