juliakuz12

Мой опыт работы

Front End Developer, UIEnglish B1 (spoken), B1+ (written). Work experience: about 7 years.

Backbone, Angular 7 with dev-leads, JS, jQuery, jQuery UI, scroll-out.js; HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, SASS/LESS, animate.css, Bootstrap; BEM; GIT; npm.

Experience: 70% UI, 30% js/jQuery/js-frameworks

Web Design experience: 2 Design works for business meetings management system and for engineering desktop application (Photoshop). Developed according to the created design. Redesigned one landing page for micro credit company directly in the code.

CompaniesUI designer + Frontend Engineer (UI consultations): Engineering Intent Corporation (USA)-8 m

Frontend Engineer: Aventus Group (Lithuania)-8 m; Belarus: GICBelSoft-1 y, EPAM Systems-11 m, Oxagile-2y 10m, Belitsoft-1y 4m

Projects: