• take part in audit projects of FSI• assisting in carrying out quality audit and other assurance services to clients in Financial Services

• identify and communicate accounting and auditing matters to managers

• identifying and assessing risks

• evaluating the design and implementation of control activities

• interact with clients to help ensure that the information flow from the client to the audit team is efficient

• perform analytical procedures

• take part in performing audit planning

• use a number of management information systems to record, maintain, plan and manage the organisation's human resources

• provide advice and information to management and employees on human resource policies and procedures, including equal opportunity, occupational health and safety programmes

• assisting team members (Managers / Partners) in all administrative matters

• managing internal accounting, client invoicing and collection

• maintenance of CRM (Client Relationship Management) database