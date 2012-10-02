Senior QA/QC engineer
3 experience of working as software testing engineer
1.5 years experience of leading testing teams
And I really know the way to make quality of software :)
--------
mailto: [email protected]
Skills / Experience Level
Test Management Tools
TestLink Advanced
Front-end Tools
Adobe DreamWeaver Novice
HomeSite Novice
TopStyle Novice
Design Tools
Adobe Photoshop Intermediate
Mobile Technologies
Android
Blackberry
iPhone
Front-end
(X)HTML/CSS Intermediate
Software Development Methodologies
Continuous Integration
IBM Rational Unified Process (RUP)
SCRUM
Agile
Test-Driven Developmen
Waterfall model
Virtualization Tools
Microsoft Virtual PC Intermediate
Oracle VirtualBox Intermediate
Parallels Desktop Advanced
Parallels Server 5 Intermediate
Parallels Virtuozzo Containers Intermediate
VMware Workstation Intermediate
Office software
MS Access
MS Excel
MS Outlook
MS Word
PowerPoint
Integrated Development Environment
Borland Delphi Intermediate
Eclipse IDE Novice
Eclipse Platform Novice
MS Visual Studio Intermediate
XML protocols and standards
XPath (XML Path Language) Novice
Scripting Languages
JavaScript Novice
VBScript Novice
Installation packages
Debian Packaging System Intermediate
RPM Intermediate
Windows Installer Advanced
Defect Tracking
HP Quality Center Intermediate
JIRA Advanced
Mantis Intermediate
Modeling Tools
BP Win Intermediate
ERwin Novice
Rational Rose Novice
Spoken Languages
Belarusian Intermediate
English Upper-Intermediate
Lithuanian Intermediate
Russian Native
Automated Testing
Apache JMeteNovice
AutomatedQA TestCompleteNovice
Selenium Novice
Security
Certificate authority
SSH
Modeling Methodologies
DFD
IDEF0
IDEF1X
IDEF3
ERP/CAD/CAM
AutoCAD
MathCad
Matlab
Programming Languages
C/C++ (including ANSI C) Novice
Java Novice
Object Pascal Intermediate
SQL Intermediate
Visual Basic Novice
Content Management Platforms
MediaWiki
Internet technologies
Apache HTTP Server Intermediate
Web Services Novice
XML/XSL/XSLT Novice
RDBMS
Microsoft SQL Server Novice
MS Visual FoxPro Intermediate
Oracle Novice
Operating Systems
Android
BlackBerry
IOS
Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, RHEL, Fedora, SLES, SUSE etc)
Mac OS (including 10.8.2)
MS Windows (from Win3.1 to W8)
Windows Mobile
Education
University Degree/Speciality Graduation year
Belorussian State Uinversity of Informatics and Radio electronics Complete 5-years education / Automated Systems of Information Processing 2011
Trainings year Discipline
2012 Virtualization Tools #3
2012 Windows 8 for Users and Developers
2012 MacOS #4
2012 Speaking English. Focus on Dealing with Customer #7 (R40)
2012 Agile Testing #13
2012 Mentoring #19
2012 Project Estimation #9
2012 Communications Basic #12
2012 Test Status Reporting Advanced #16
2012 Writing Test Plan #22
2012 MS Office 2010: PowerPoint
2012 Creating Test Schedule #15
2012 Security Testing #3 (Part 2)
2012 Security Testing #3 (Part 1)
2012 Brainbench Master Certification in Computer Fundamentals (Win 7)
2012 Brainbench Master Certification in Software Testing
2012 Brainbench certification in SQL (ANSI)
2011 IIS lecture #12
2011 Apache HTTP/Tomcat #5
2011 Database Module #13
2011 Introduction to the SharePoint 2010 Platform
2011 Batch #3
2011 Web Services #14 (Part 1)
2011 XML Advanced #9
2011 Software Testing Methodologies Summary #17
2011 Exploratory Testing #21
2011 Installation Testing #13
2011 Risk Based Testing #21
2011 Scenario Based Testing #9
2011 Integration Testing #6
2011 Regression Testing #6
2011 Function and Domain Testing #21
2011 Estimations Advanced #4
2011 Test Cases Advanced #10
2011 Requirements Analysis Advanced #6
2011 All Pairs (Combination) Testing #15
2011 GUI Testing #18
2011 Defect Hunting and Reporting #17
2011 Software Testing Process #17
2011 Windows Administering #7 (self-education)
2011 Linux for Testers #4
2011 Networks Fundamentals #2 (self-education)
2011 Mobile Application testing, EPAM
2010 QMS Induction #114
2005 English cources at the Central Officers Club, Minsk (650h) Upper-intermediate