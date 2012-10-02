Senior QA/ Старший специались по тестированию ПО

Senior QA/QC engineer

3 experience of working as software testing engineer

1.5 years experience of leading testing teams

And I really know the way to make quality of software :)

--------

mailto: [email protected]

Skills / Experience Level

Test Management Tools

TestLink Advanced

Front-end Tools

Adobe DreamWeaver Novice

HomeSite Novice

TopStyle Novice

Design Tools

Adobe Photoshop Intermediate

Mobile Technologies

Android

Blackberry

iPhone

Front-end

(X)HTML/CSS Intermediate

Software Development Methodologies

Continuous Integration

IBM Rational Unified Process (RUP)

SCRUM

Agile

Test-Driven Developmen

Waterfall model

Virtualization Tools

Microsoft Virtual PC Intermediate

Oracle VirtualBox Intermediate

Parallels Desktop Advanced

Parallels Server 5 Intermediate

Parallels Virtuozzo Containers Intermediate

VMware Workstation Intermediate

Office software

MS Access

MS Excel

MS Outlook

MS Word

PowerPoint

Integrated Development Environment

Borland Delphi Intermediate

Eclipse IDE Novice

Eclipse Platform Novice

MS Visual Studio Intermediate

XML protocols and standards

XPath (XML Path Language) Novice

Scripting Languages

JavaScript Novice

VBScript Novice

Installation packages

Debian Packaging System Intermediate

RPM Intermediate

Windows Installer Advanced

Defect Tracking

HP Quality Center Intermediate

JIRA Advanced

Mantis Intermediate

Modeling Tools

BP Win Intermediate

ERwin Novice

Rational Rose Novice

Spoken Languages

Belarusian Intermediate

English Upper-Intermediate

Lithuanian Intermediate

Russian Native

Automated Testing

Apache JMeteNovice

AutomatedQA TestCompleteNovice

Selenium Novice

Security

Certificate authority

SSH

Modeling Methodologies

DFD

IDEF0

IDEF1X

IDEF3

ERP/CAD/CAM

AutoCAD

MathCad

Matlab

Programming Languages

C/C++ (including ANSI C) Novice

Java Novice

Object Pascal Intermediate

SQL Intermediate

Visual Basic Novice

Content Management Platforms

MediaWiki

Internet technologies

Apache HTTP Server Intermediate

Web Services Novice

XML/XSL/XSLT Novice

RDBMS

Microsoft SQL Server Novice

MS Visual FoxPro Intermediate

Oracle Novice

Operating Systems

Android

BlackBerry

IOS

Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, RHEL, Fedora, SLES, SUSE etc)

Mac OS (including 10.8.2)

MS Windows (from Win3.1 to W8)

Windows Mobile

Education

University Degree/Speciality Graduation year

Belorussian State Uinversity of Informatics and Radio electronics Complete 5-years education / Automated Systems of Information Processing 2011

Trainings year Discipline

2012 Virtualization Tools #3

2012 Windows 8 for Users and Developers

2012 MacOS #4

2012 Speaking English. Focus on Dealing with Customer #7 (R40)

2012 Agile Testing #13

2012 Mentoring #19

2012 Project Estimation #9

2012 Communications Basic #12

2012 Test Status Reporting Advanced #16

2012 Writing Test Plan #22

2012 MS Office 2010: PowerPoint

2012 Creating Test Schedule #15

2012 Security Testing #3 (Part 2)

2012 Security Testing #3 (Part 1)

2012 Brainbench Master Certification in Computer Fundamentals (Win 7)

2012 Brainbench Master Certification in Software Testing

2012 Brainbench certification in SQL (ANSI)

2011 IIS lecture #12

2011 Apache HTTP/Tomcat #5

2011 Database Module #13

2011 Introduction to the SharePoint 2010 Platform

2011 Batch #3

2011 Web Services #14 (Part 1)

2011 XML Advanced #9

2011 Software Testing Methodologies Summary #17

2011 Exploratory Testing #21

2011 Installation Testing #13

2011 Risk Based Testing #21

2011 Scenario Based Testing #9

2011 Integration Testing #6

2011 Regression Testing #6

2011 Function and Domain Testing #21

2011 Estimations Advanced #4

2011 Test Cases Advanced #10

2011 Requirements Analysis Advanced #6

2011 All Pairs (Combination) Testing #15

2011 GUI Testing #18

2011 Defect Hunting and Reporting #17

2011 Software Testing Process #17

2011 Windows Administering #7 (self-education)

2011 Linux for Testers #4

2011 Networks Fundamentals #2 (self-education)

2011 Mobile Application testing, EPAM

2010 QMS Induction #114

2005 English cources at the Central Officers Club, Minsk (650h) Upper-intermediate