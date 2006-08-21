kakasiewicz

[] YURI SMIRNOV

CURRICULUM VITAE

Language pairs:

English > Russian

English > Belarusian

French > Russian

French > Belarusian

Polish > Russian

Polish > Belarusian

Languages:

Russian - mother tongue

Belarusian - mother tongue

English - fluent

Polish - fluent

Ukranian - fluent

French - good knowledge

Czech - basic knowledge

Education:

September/1976 - June/1982 Minsk State Linguistic University

Department of Interpreting and Translation, Interpreter/Translator and a high school teacher of English and French

Work Experience:

Since July/2004 — full-time freelance translator and interpreter

October/1998 – June/2004

Radio Bible Class http://www.rbc.org/ — Publishing Christian Ministries

Translation of literature, business and financial reports, software manuals

Interpreting (consecutive, simultaneous) at meetings and conferences

February/1993 - July/1996

New Life-2000 — Christian mission

Interpreter and translator (English-Russian, Russian-English)

All kinds of written translation and interpreting (lectures, sermons, talks, documents, books, simultaneous interpreting)

Experience in radio programs (had been making and broadcasting Christian programs on an independent FM station in Minsk, Belarus, before it was closed in August 1996 — texts in Belarusian available at http://www.laza.org/bel/ ) and voice over (DVD series for www.newthing.net)

Before the iron curtain fell, had experience working in the legal sphere (mostly juvenile delinquency, but not only) and education (3 years of experience in teaching English in high schools).

Some html (xhtml) Web-mastering skills (supporting http://www.laza.org Website myself).

References:

Special letter of appreciation from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan for interpreting for Kazakh kickboxing team during the 2nd Asian Indoor Games in Macau (October 2007).

Responses from clients in ProZ.com "willingness to work again" ("WWA") system

Date

User / company

WWA

Comment / reply

Nov 26

LinguaLinx4

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 4.9 (42 entries)

Yes

Comment: Great to work with! Very courteous and meets deadlines.

Nov 24

Macau Translations

Blue Board Outsourcer

Yes

Comment: Yuri is a very knowledgeable and responsible professional, excellent team player

Nov 22

EstEnter

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 5 (22 entries)

Yes

Comment: very quick reply and pleasant person

Nov 22

Biro 2000

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 5 (14 entries)

Yes

Comment: Excellent communicaton, perfect translations, very professional and eager to learn Slovenian :-)

Aug 2

Moving Words

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 5 (5 entries)

Yes

Comment: Fast, reliable and very efficient. Look forward to sending more work in Yuri's direction!

Reply: Thank you

Apr 26

Jie Li

Yes

Comment: excellent job! My client and I are very pleased

Reply: So am I!

Mar 13

xxxsueelliott

Outsourcer

KudoZ: 0

BrowniZ: 300

Yes

Comment: Our company has used Yuri Smirnov at international conferences to assist Russian speakers. We have been delighted with his professional approach and competence.

Reply: I am delighted with my bosses at those conferences

Mar 9

Radian Yazynin

Yes

Comment: Accuracy and serious approach. I highly recommend him to anybody who needs a professional translation.

Reply: Thank you

Nov 26 2006

richsant7

Outsourcer

KudoZ: 0

BrowniZ: 300

Yes

Comment: Mr. Smirnov was very professional, even under adverse working conditions. He did a great job as a simulatenous translator. Has boradcast quality voice. i would definitiely work with him again.

Reply: Thank you very much!

Nov 24 2006

xxxDoug Brendel

Outsourcer

KudoZ: 0

BrowniZ: 300

Yes

Comment: Yuri is GREAT to work with! All agree, he is brilliant.

Reply: Merci beaucoup, m'sieur.

Nov 7 2006

thefinalword

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 5 (8 entries)

Yes

Comment: I would highly recommend this translator. Quick but painstaking and fun to have on the team.

Reply: Oh, you make me blush and flush :-) Thanks.

Aug 21 2006

atenao

Blue Board Outsourcer

Avg. LWA: 4.9 (13 entries)

Yes

Comment: It was nice to work with yuri

Reply: Thank you.

Specialization:

Computers (general)

Computers: Hardware

Computers: Systems, Networks

Computers: Software

IT (Information Technology)

Marketing

Law

Manuals

Government/Politics

Advertising / Public Relations

Tourism & Travel

Cinema, Film, TV, Drama

Subtitling

Sports

Management

Business/Commerce (general)

Poetry & Literature

Religion

Also work in:

Philosophy

Games / Video Games

Genealogy

General / Conversation / Greetings / Letters

Human Resources

Internet, e-Commerce

Journalism

Media / Multimedia

Psychology

Education / Pedagogy

Art, Arts & Crafts, Painting

Certificates, Diplomas, Licenses, CVs

Linguistics

Recently worked with Legal and IT projects.

Either the leader or one of the leaders of ProZ.com rating in all of my language pairs (and other pairs that I usually don’t work with) http://proz.com/leaders

Ready to do a short (100-150 words) test translation.

Hardware:

PC — DualCore Intel Core 2 Duo E6320, 1866 MHz (7 x 267), 2 Gb, 320 Gb, Cable modem Internet connection (DSL-technology) . LaserJet M1132 MFP.

Laptop — Compaq Presario x1010, Intel CENTRINO Intel Pentium M 1300Mhz 512Mb DDR 60.0 Gb

Software:

Windows XP Pro (98, 2000), MS Office 2003, Wordfast 5.50i, TRADOS, SDLX, Translation Office 3000, Digsby (Build 29291)

My translations online:

Oswald Chambers "My Utmost for His highest" http://jesuschrist.ru/daily/chambers

Doug Brendel's books (http://www.dougbrendel.com/) (see the "по-русски" links)

My articles (and convictions) in Russian, Belarusian and English at http://www.laza.org/

Belarusian and Russian blog at http://kakasiewicz.livejournal.com/