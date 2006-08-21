kakasiewicz

[] YURI SMIRNOV
Serious Work for Serious Folks
CURRICULUM VITAE
Language pairs:
English > Russian
English > Belarusian
French > Russian
French > Belarusian
Polish > Russian
Polish > Belarusian
Languages:
Russian - mother tongue
Belarusian - mother tongue
English - fluent
Polish - fluent
Ukranian - fluent
French - good knowledge
Czech - basic knowledge
Education:
September/1976 - June/1982 Minsk State Linguistic University
Department of Interpreting and Translation, Interpreter/Translator and a high school teacher of English and French
ATA listed - click here
Work Experience:
Since July/2004 — full-time freelance translator and interpreter
October/1998 – June/2004
Radio Bible Class http://www.rbc.org/ — Publishing Christian Ministries
Translation of literature, business and financial reports, software manuals
Interpreting (consecutive, simultaneous) at meetings and conferences
February/1993 - July/1996
New Life-2000 — Christian mission
Interpreter and translator (English-Russian, Russian-English)
All kinds of written translation and interpreting (lectures, sermons, talks, documents, books, simultaneous interpreting)
Experience in radio programs (had been making and broadcasting Christian programs on an independent FM station in Minsk, Belarus, before it was closed in August 1996 — texts in Belarusian available at http://www.laza.org/bel/ ) and voice over (DVD series for www.newthing.net)
Before the iron curtain fell, had experience working in the legal sphere (mostly juvenile delinquency, but not only) and education (3 years of experience in teaching English in high schools).
Some html (xhtml) Web-mastering skills (supporting http://www.laza.org Website myself).
References:
Special letter of appreciation from the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan for interpreting for Kazakh kickboxing team during the 2nd Asian Indoor Games in Macau (October 2007).
Responses from clients in ProZ.com "willingness to work again" ("WWA") system
Date
User / company
WWA
Comment / reply
Nov 26
LinguaLinx4
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 4.9 (42 entries)
Yes
Comment: Great to work with! Very courteous and meets deadlines.
Nov 24
Macau Translations
Blue Board Outsourcer
Yes
Comment: Yuri is a very knowledgeable and responsible professional, excellent team player
Nov 22
EstEnter
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 5 (22 entries)
Yes
Comment: very quick reply and pleasant person
Nov 22
Biro 2000
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 5 (14 entries)
Yes
Comment: Excellent communicaton, perfect translations, very professional and eager to learn Slovenian :-)
Aug 2
Moving Words
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 5 (5 entries)
Yes
Comment: Fast, reliable and very efficient. Look forward to sending more work in Yuri's direction!
Reply: Thank you
Apr 26
Jie Li
Yes
Comment: excellent job! My client and I are very pleased
Reply: So am I!
Mar 13
xxxsueelliott
Outsourcer
KudoZ: 0
BrowniZ: 300
Yes
Comment: Our company has used Yuri Smirnov at international conferences to assist Russian speakers. We have been delighted with his professional approach and competence.
Reply: I am delighted with my bosses at those conferences
Mar 9
Radian Yazynin
Yes
Comment: Accuracy and serious approach. I highly recommend him to anybody who needs a professional translation.
Reply: Thank you
Nov 26 2006
richsant7
Outsourcer
KudoZ: 0
BrowniZ: 300
Yes
Comment: Mr. Smirnov was very professional, even under adverse working conditions. He did a great job as a simulatenous translator. Has boradcast quality voice. i would definitiely work with him again.
Reply: Thank you very much!
Nov 24 2006
xxxDoug Brendel
Outsourcer
KudoZ: 0
BrowniZ: 300
Yes
Comment: Yuri is GREAT to work with! All agree, he is brilliant.
Reply: Merci beaucoup, m'sieur.
Nov 7 2006
thefinalword
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 5 (8 entries)
Yes
Comment: I would highly recommend this translator. Quick but painstaking and fun to have on the team.
Reply: Oh, you make me blush and flush :-) Thanks.
Aug 21 2006
atenao
Blue Board Outsourcer
Avg. LWA: 4.9 (13 entries)
Yes
Comment: It was nice to work with yuri
Reply: Thank you.
Specialization:
Computers (general)
Computers: Hardware
Computers: Systems, Networks
Computers: Software
IT (Information Technology)
Marketing
Law
Manuals
Government/Politics
Advertising / Public Relations
Tourism & Travel
Cinema, Film, TV, Drama
Subtitling
Sports
Management
Business/Commerce (general)
Poetry & Literature
Religion
Also work in:
Philosophy
Games / Video Games
Genealogy
General / Conversation / Greetings / Letters
Human Resources
Internet, e-Commerce
Journalism
Media / Multimedia
Psychology
Education / Pedagogy
Art, Arts & Crafts, Painting
Certificates, Diplomas, Licenses, CVs
Linguistics
Recently worked with Legal and IT projects.
Either the leader or one of the leaders of ProZ.com rating in all of my language pairs (and other pairs that I usually don’t work with) http://proz.com/leaders
References, samples and other details available upon request. Ready to do a short (100-150 words) test translation.
Hardware:
PC — DualCore Intel Core 2 Duo E6320, 1866 MHz (7 x 267), 2 Gb, 320 Gb, Cable modem Internet connection (DSL-technology) . LaserJet M1132 MFP.
Laptop — Compaq Presario x1010, Intel CENTRINO Intel Pentium M 1300Mhz 512Mb DDR 60.0 Gb
Software:
Windows XP Pro (98, 2000), MS Office 2003, Wordfast 5.50i, TRADOS, SDLX, Translation Office 3000, Digsby (Build 29291)
My translations online:
Oswald Chambers "My Utmost for His highest" http://jesuschrist.ru/daily/chambers
Doug Brendel's books (http://www.dougbrendel.com/) (see the "по-русски" links)
My articles (and convictions) in Russian, Belarusian and English at http://www.laza.org/
Belarusian and Russian blog at http://kakasiewicz.livejournal.com/