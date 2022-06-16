karifan4ik

Digital Marketing Specialist, Google Ads | Facebook Ads

I have been doing internet marketing for over 3 years. I love it with all my heart.

 I have experience in launching advertising in various niches: online stores, spa hotels, a medical clinic, real estate, a dance school, fitness clubs, construction of swimming pools, construction of self-service car washes, production, and delivery of concrete, laser cutting of metal and others.

 I have worked with different countries: Dubai, Sweden, Colombia, Ukraine, USA.

 Budget management up to $30,000 per month for one advertising system.

 I love marketing, psychology, and numbers. I focus on the cost of attracting a client, ROAS, ROMI. I monitor advertising performance daily and effectively manage advertising campaigns.

 I have all Google Ads and Analytics certifications