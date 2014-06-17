kateryna_m

Профессиональный переводчик английского языка, рерайтер, копирайтер.

LANGUAGES

I am native in both Russian and Ukrainian and my proficiency in English is close to a native speaker's level. This, along with my good writing command, allows me to provide the highest accuracy and quality of translation.

AREAS OF EXPERTISE

• IT, telecom, engineering and technical: Translation of technical documentation, software and hardware products, user's manuals, product descriptions, equipment guides, training programs, installation manuals, website localization

• Games/Video Games

• Business and administration: Translation of training materials, business correspondence, business presentations, economic reports

• Computer-related texts (Software, Media/Multimedia, Internet, etc.)

CAPACITY

2000–2500 words a day

Over 750,000 words (mainly in IT & Telecom) translated in 2011

Over 800,000 words (IT, Telecom and Marketing) translated in 2012

Over 900,000 words (IT, Telecom and Marketing) translated in 2013

TRANSLATION EXPERIENCE

Freelancer, 2004 – present.

Freelance translator for governmental, corporate and individual clients, and multiple translation agencies. Among the projects one can find:

- Cisco Systems, Inc.: User's manuals, product guides, product guides translation

- Magento: User’s manuals

- Haarslev Industries: manuals

- EMC Corporation: editing, proofreading, translation

SysIQ, Inc. Ukraine, February 2014 – present.

Various technical articles, manuals, standards etc.

DEC Group, March 2012 – February 2013

Translation of diplomas, certificates, motivation letters etc.

EDUCATION

09.2004 – 06.2009 Lugansk Taras Schevchenko National University, Foreign languages department, Lugansk