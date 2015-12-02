kirillpomazov

Front-end developer

I'm a front-end developer. I have a strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, LESS, Responsive design, bootstrap, javascript, angular.js, jquery, coffeescript. I can create reliable and cross-browser compatible layout for all modern browsers (IE8+, FF, Opera, Safari for PC and Mac, Chrome, ipad/iphone/android) for websites of different complexity. I have all operation systems to test your project (windows, macos, linux, iOS, android). Really love to work with responsive web design, Fluid grids, Flexible images and media, Media queries and other modern technologies. I have extensive experience of team work with designers, managers and developers (My daily life consists of usage of Basecamp, SVN, GIT to simplify the work with my colleagues). Also, I have a good representation of the Node.js/PHP/RoR sufficient to integrate client-side code in your application. And most of all, I enjoy working with new technologies such as HAML/SASS/SCSS/Less. I worked with various project management systems (basecamp, redmine, pivotal) and cvs (git, svn). Best regards, Kirill