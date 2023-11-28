kisamezeki

Denis Zelensky

Place of residence: Kiev/remote

Contact information:

Tel:+380971632581

Viber/Telegram

E-mail: [email protected]

Linkedin:

Objective

Get QA engineer position, where I can apply professional knowledge and skills with the possibility of





professional and career growth





Technical skills:

Understanding of Software Testing

Theory

- Understanding of Testing Principles

- Understanding of types of Testing

- Tools: Joxi and etc, Web Inspector,

Charles, Fiddler, Postman, PICT

- API testing

- VCS

- CI: Jenkins

- Database: MySQL

- QA/QC tools: Jira

- TMS: Test Rail

- Basic knowledge: HTML

- Others: JSON, XML

Work Experience:

Company: IT Soft Development

Period:

Position: Quality Assurance

Responsibilities:

- Manual functional testing of Web applications

- Mobile application testing (Charles)

- API testing (Postman)

- Create and maintain test documentation (checklists, test cases, test reports)

- Create and manage bug reports

- Collaborate with other team members to achieve best product quality ASAP

Source of knowledge in the field of software testing:

Course IT Testing School “Software Testing” ;

Education:

Kharkiv Ukrainian Engineering and Pedagogical Academy, specialty energy engineer, physics teacher