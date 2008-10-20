Personal data
First name: Ivan
Last name: Korneichuk
Patronymic: Viktorovich
Birth date: 02th January, 1989
Address: Chilanzar “C”
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
E-mail: [email protected]
icq: 721-254
Work experience 2006-Present TRENDSW Company Tashkent
Software Engineer
Higher Education 2005-2009 Tashkent University Information Technologies Tashkent
Student
Specialty: Information Technologies
Degree: Bachelor
Document: Bachelors Diplom
Additional Education October 2005 - January 2006
Young developers Training and Support Center 2nd Level Courses Tashkent
Attendee
C++, C#, Windows/Web/Web Services/Data-driven Applications Development
Administering and Implementing RDBMS MS SQL Server 2000, Transact-SQL
Networking Basics, Windows Networks Management, Active Directory
Document: Certificate
September 2008 - Present
Young developers Training and Support Center 2nd Level Courses Tashkent
Attendee
C, C++, Linux/Administering, Networking Basics, Apache, DNS, SSH, Telnet, SQUID.
PHP & MySQL
Document: Certificate
Language skills: Russian (native), English (fluent)
Skills: C/C++, C#, ADO.NET 2.0, .NET Framework 1.1/2.0/3.0/3.5,
HTML, JavaScript, DHTML, XHML, CSS, XML, XSLT, Web-Services
MS SQL Server 2000/2005/Express, MS Access, MySql,
Windows 9x, 2000, XP, Vista, 2003 Server, Linux
Projects:
“RWS”
Developer
Project scope: Development and implementation of software product «RWS», Registration of radio frequencies of Uzbekistan and equipment technical performance database.
Technologies used: C#, MS SQL.
“Subscriptions System”
Project manager
Project scope: Modernization and implementation of the system "Subscriptions System" for registering subscription of newspapers and magazines in all republic Uzbekistan.
Technologies used: ADO.NET, C#, MS SQL
“Language Study Software”
Developer
Project scope: Development of software product «Language Study Software» – Client Server Application for foreign language education.
Technologies used: C#, DirectX, XML.
Interests
Open Source, New IT-Technologies, Web technologies, Cryptography, Security, Sports, Music, Scientific up-to-dates
Personal
I can find several ways to solve a problem. Also I can make decisions on my own. I can perform all given task in time and high-quality. My intentions - the best result. In the most difficult tasks I search how to solve the problem, not the explanations why this can't be done. Purposeful, non-conflict, disciplined.