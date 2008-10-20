Personal data

First name: Ivan

Last name: Korneichuk

Patronymic: Viktorovich

Birth date: 02th January, 1989

Address: Chilanzar “C”

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

E-mail: [email protected]

icq: 721-254

Work experience 2006-Present TRENDSW Company Tashkent

Software Engineer

Higher Education 2005-2009 Tashkent University Information Technologies Tashkent

Student

Specialty: Information Technologies

Degree: Bachelor

Document: Bachelors Diplom

Additional Education October 2005 - January 2006

Young developers Training and Support Center 2nd Level Courses Tashkent

Attendee

C++, C#, Windows/Web/Web Services/Data-driven Applications Development

Administering and Implementing RDBMS MS SQL Server 2000, Transact-SQL

Networking Basics, Windows Networks Management, Active Directory

Document: Certificate

September 2008 - Present

Young developers Training and Support Center 2nd Level Courses Tashkent

Attendee

C, C++, Linux/Administering, Networking Basics, Apache, DNS, SSH, Telnet, SQUID.

PHP & MySQL

Document: Certificate

Language skills: Russian (native), English (fluent)

Skills: C/C++, C#, ADO.NET 2.0, .NET Framework 1.1/2.0/3.0/3.5,

HTML, JavaScript, DHTML, XHML, CSS, XML, XSLT, Web-Services

MS SQL Server 2000/2005/Express, MS Access, MySql,

Windows 9x, 2000, XP, Vista, 2003 Server, Linux

Projects:

“RWS”

Developer

Project scope: Development and implementation of software product «RWS», Registration of radio frequencies of Uzbekistan and equipment technical performance database.

Technologies used: C#, MS SQL.

“Subscriptions System”

Project manager

Project scope: Modernization and implementation of the system "Subscriptions System" for registering subscription of newspapers and magazines in all republic Uzbekistan.

Technologies used: ADO.NET, C#, MS SQL

“Language Study Software”

Developer

Project scope: Development of software product «Language Study Software» – Client Server Application for foreign language education.

Technologies used: C#, DirectX, XML.

Interests

Open Source, New IT-Technologies, Web technologies, Cryptography, Security, Sports, Music, Scientific up-to-dates

Personal

I can find several ways to solve a problem. Also I can make decisions on my own. I can perform all given task in time and high-quality. My intentions - the best result. In the most difficult tasks I search how to solve the problem, not the explanations why this can't be done. Purposeful, non-conflict, disciplined.