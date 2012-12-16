Resume
Experience:
2009-2011: Freelancer, designing custom furniture. Working on planning with clients, preparing sketches, rendering (computerized illustration) and technical plans.
Designing custom signs: composition, printing and laser cut preparation.
2010-2011: Participation at the Avni Institute's graduates as an outstanding student in the third year.
2011-2012: Participation at the Avni Institute's graduates in the fourth year.
Military Service:
2004-2006: Major works at “Kiriya” base.
Education:
2008-2011: Avni Institute – student of industrial design
2001-2004: High school graduate “Agricultural school Nahalyal” - Matriculation certificate
Computer knowledge:
MS office Photoshop, Illustrator, rhinoceros, flash, indesign, soildworks
Languages:
Russian (native), Hebrew (high level), English (good level)