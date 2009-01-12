koljanych

EDUCATION:

1985-1996 - School

1996-2001 - Polotsk State University (historical and philological faculty)

2004 - IELTS, Academic course

EXPERIENCE

2001-2003 - JV Deurupol – Suvorov (German - Belorussian joint - venture)

Translator

Duties: to translate technological documents, phone conversations; other office work.

2003-2004 - Language study course in United Kingdom

2004-2005 - Select Service Partner, Manchester, UK. Job in consumers services

2006-2009 - Work as a freelance translator

Foreign languages: English, German.