Alexander Kontsur

Date of birth: 16 May 1979

Marital status: unmarried

Address: Saint-Petersburg, 16th Line VO 75 - 36

Cellular phone: +7 (904) 618 9209

E-mail: [email protected]

Expectations Competitor for the position of "Leading java developer, Team leader".

Work in office, 4 weeks holidays. Social guaranties.

Employment history

i-Free. Leading java developer (March 2012 – till present time)

• Service for sms delivery for banking sector – IOC Google Guice, Hibernate, J2SE, In-Memory Data Grid (Hazelcast), XmlBeans, Maven, Woodstox, Logback. Development team management.

Informatica R&D. Senior Software Engineer (October 2011 – February 2012)

• Master Data Management - Web application for managing result of ETL process of the MDM Hub (JBoss 5.1, Spring 2.5, Servlets, JSF/Richfaces), Agile software development methodology (Scrum)

http://www.informatica.com/us/products/master-data-management/mdm/

Mobikon (brand INFON). Leading java developer (October 2008 – September 2011)

There are a lot of applications related to mobile services business logic. Here are some of them:

• J2EE application for delivery business information for partners – Jboss, EJB3.0, REST, Hibernate, WebServices

• Service module delivery of mobile content (ported from dot.net application) - Apache HTTP Server + Apache Tomcat (virtual hosts adjusting), Hibernate, JMS (Active MQ), J2SE, Servlets, XSL (XSLT+XPath), XML, Log4j, Databases - Oracle, MS SQL Server.

• Admin interface for delivery service - JBoss AS, JBoss Seam, JSF/Rich Faces, EJB, JPA, Log4j, MS SQL Server

• Payment aggregator service - Tanuki windows service wrapper, Jetty web server, SSL support, Web services (Axis2), JPA, Log4j, JPF

• Admin interface for payment aggregator service - JBoss AS, JBoss Seam, JSF/Rich Faces, JPA , JPQL, Log4j, Oracle

• Service for downloading of the java games demos - Apache HTTP Server + Apache Tomcat (virtual hosts adjusting), Hibernate, JMS (Active MQ), J2SE, Servlets, XML, Log4j, Databases - Oracle, MS SQL Server

Bridge Quest Labs, Inc. Senior developer (May 2005 - July 2008)

• System of metadata controlling - Archiving of the IMS/DB2 data to the EADO objects: J2SE, Hibernate, XML, Tomcat + Swing client, HTTP RPC, Cobol Copybooks parsing, JNI, DB - HSQLDB, DB2 (design). Tools: Ant, JUnit, log4j, Checkstyle, Findbugs, JWS.

• Mission Control - system of replication of the big global parts of data to the small local databases - Mainframe repository, Swing client (Visual Must), JDBC, JNI (processing of the Windows Scheduled Tasks to periodically updating of data)

• Anagrafica Agenti - transferring Lotus Notes Application to the java web application - Weblogic 8.1, Struts, JSP, Servlets, Hibernate, Oracle 8.1.7

Bercut LLC. Developer (April 2002 - April 2005)

• System of Prepaid Service - Managing of paid cards DB - Oracle (8i): generating of the PIN-codes of cards (algorithm Mersenne Twister), third party ordering of plastic cards (PIN-codes transfer - algorithm RSA), batching of cards, selling of cards, activation (interface to the billing system), archiving/restoring of the cards - full cycle (PL SQL, design, stored procedures/triggers programming, storage planning, backup scripting, administration; Client GUI Delphi 6 (multithreading control/synchronization, component structure, object model), OAS (JDBC,EJB, SOAP).

• Roaming System - Generating and delivering of TAP files: DB – Oracle (8i) - PL SQL, stored procedures programming; Client GUI Delphi 6

PetroLesPort JSC. Developer (October 2000 - January 2002)

• Automatic control system. - Accounting, warehousing, time planning: DB - Interbase 6.0 (design, stored procedures programming), Client GUI Delphi 5.

Education St. Petersburg State University of Aerospace Industry

Degree conferred:

• Bachelor, June 2000 - Diploma project: Development of session keys system creation

• Specialist, June 2001 - Diploma project: Development of the system of keys allocation using special protocol

Qualification: Information systems in economics

Professional expertise and skills Operation systems

• Windows

• Linux

Programming technologies

• OOP

• Windows API

• Design Patterns

Programming languages

• Java

• Delphi

• PL/Sql

CASE-tools

• PowerDesigher

• VisualParadigm

Versions Systems

• CVS

• SVN

• StarTeam

• Perforce

Spoken languages English - free reading technical documentation, business correspondence, some speaking, and some writing.

Certifications December 2007, Brainbench - Java 2 Fundamentals - Score 3.99; Percentile 87 URL - http://www.brainbench.com/transcript.jsp?pid=7277359

Personal characteristics I am a well communicative, easy teachable, responsible person.