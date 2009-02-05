Mailto: [email protected]

- Analysis, Design, development, implementation and support of the software in various areas

My projects experience

January 2008 - Current

Company: XIM, Minsk, Belarus.

Project name: Internet Telephony в_" The project for TV company.

Provides telephone functional through TV-attachment and board of management from television set

Position: Java developer

Tasks: System analys, architecture development, implementation, scripting, javaDoc

Operating systems: win/lin(suse)

Environment: IBM PC, Eclipse, Postgres8.3, Jboss4.2 application server, BroadSoft VoIP server, Struts1.6, EJB3.0 Persistence API, Hibernate3.0, dom4j, log4j, maven2

People worked with: 2 programmers

Project name: efprof - project lightening creation judicial suit

Position: Java developer

Tasks: Web design, development, deployment scripting

Operating systems: win

Environment: IBM PC, Idea, MySql, pgSql, oracle, castor, Tomcat. In project was used custum framework "webface", connecting business logic with web part.

People worked with: 4 programmers

May 2007 в_" December 2007

Company: Godel Technologies Europe Limited Minsk, Belarus.

Project name: www.clipstar.com - is analog youtube.com etc

Position: Java developer

Tasks: Web design, development

Operating systems: win

Environment: IBM PC, Eclipse, MySql, Jboss, richFaces, tomahawk, ajax

People worked with: 9 programmers, 1 QA

Technical Skills:

Progr. Languages, frameworks:

PHP - SimpleXML, DOMXML, MySQLLi, GD, Apache HTTP Server

Java/J2EE - ant, maven, swing, ejb, jsp, jsf, web services, struts, jdo(castor, hibernate), JPA, jdbc, jndi, junit, log4j

Open source - Eclipse plugins developing

Application Servers Expirence: Jboss, GlassFish, Tomcat

JavaScript - XML/XSLT/Ajax; Presentation layer implementing

Macromedia Flash ActionScript2.0

Operating systems:

windows

linux

Data Base Management systems:

Borland DBE

MySQL

Postgres

HSQLDB

Other Development Tools:

UML

Source Controls