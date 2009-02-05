Mailto: [email protected]
- Analysis, Design, development, implementation and support of the software in various areas
My projects experience
January 2008 - Current
Company: XIM, Minsk, Belarus.
Project name: Internet Telephony в_" The project for TV company.
Provides telephone functional through TV-attachment and board of management from television set
Position: Java developer
Tasks: System analys, architecture development, implementation, scripting, javaDoc
Operating systems: win/lin(suse)
Environment: IBM PC, Eclipse, Postgres8.3, Jboss4.2 application server, BroadSoft VoIP server, Struts1.6, EJB3.0 Persistence API, Hibernate3.0, dom4j, log4j, maven2
People worked with: 2 programmers
Project name: efprof - project lightening creation judicial suit
Position: Java developer
Tasks: Web design, development, deployment scripting
Operating systems: win
Environment: IBM PC, Idea, MySql, pgSql, oracle, castor, Tomcat. In project was used custum framework "webface", connecting business logic with web part.
People worked with: 4 programmers
May 2007 в_" December 2007
Company: Godel Technologies Europe Limited Minsk, Belarus.
Project name: www.clipstar.com - is analog youtube.com etc
Position: Java developer
Tasks: Web design, development
Operating systems: win
Environment: IBM PC, Eclipse, MySql, Jboss, richFaces, tomahawk, ajax
People worked with: 9 programmers, 1 QA
Technical Skills:
Progr. Languages, frameworks:
PHP - SimpleXML, DOMXML, MySQLLi, GD, Apache HTTP Server
Java/J2EE - ant, maven, swing, ejb, jsp, jsf, web services, struts, jdo(castor, hibernate), JPA, jdbc, jndi, junit, log4j
Open source - Eclipse plugins developing
Application Servers Expirence: Jboss, GlassFish, Tomcat
JavaScript - XML/XSLT/Ajax; Presentation layer implementing
Macromedia Flash ActionScript2.0
Operating systems:
windows
linux
Data Base Management systems:
Borland DBE
MySQL
Postgres
HSQLDB
Other Development Tools:
UML
Source Controls