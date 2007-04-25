Objectives:

* Ruby on Rails Developer (0.5 years of experience)

* ASP.NET/C#/VB.NET Developer (3 years of experience)

* PHP Developer (3 years of experience)

* HTML/PHP Developer (4 years of experience)

* XML/XSLT Developer (2 year experience)

Skills:

Operating Systems:

* Linux: Debian, Ubuntu

* Windows 9x/2000/XP/2003

* MS-DOS

Development skills:

* .NET: Visual Studio .NET, C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, Windows Forms

* Web Development: HTML, CSS, SSI, CGI, PHP, XML/XSLT

* JavaScript: prototype, script.aculo.us, Mootools

* Ruby, Ruby on Rails

* SQL: Standard SQL and miscellaneous MySQL, MSSQL, Interbase/Firebird extensions

* C/C++: ANSI C/ISO C++ Language with STL, Borland C++ Builder

* Pascal/Delphi

* Remote Development: CVS, SourceSafe, SVN

* Deployment: NSIS, rake

* Graphics/Media: DirectShow, ffmpeg, mencoder

RDBMS Skills:

* MySQL

* Interbase/Firebird

* MSSQL

Spoken Languages:

* Russian (native)

* Ukrainian (native)

* English (speak - basic, read - good (able to read and understand any technical text))