Objectives:
* Ruby on Rails Developer (0.5 years of experience)
* ASP.NET/C#/VB.NET Developer (3 years of experience)
* PHP Developer (3 years of experience)
* HTML/PHP Developer (4 years of experience)
* XML/XSLT Developer (2 year experience)
Skills:
Operating Systems:
* Linux: Debian, Ubuntu
* Windows 9x/2000/XP/2003
* MS-DOS
Development skills:
* .NET: Visual Studio .NET, C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET, Windows Forms
* Web Development: HTML, CSS, SSI, CGI, PHP, XML/XSLT
* JavaScript: prototype, script.aculo.us, Mootools
* Ruby, Ruby on Rails
* SQL: Standard SQL and miscellaneous MySQL, MSSQL, Interbase/Firebird extensions
* C/C++: ANSI C/ISO C++ Language with STL, Borland C++ Builder
* Pascal/Delphi
* Remote Development: CVS, SourceSafe, SVN
* Deployment: NSIS, rake
* Graphics/Media: DirectShow, ffmpeg, mencoder
RDBMS Skills:
* MySQL
* Interbase/Firebird
* MSSQL
Spoken Languages:
* Russian (native)
* Ukrainian (native)
* English (speak - basic, read - good (able to read and understand any technical text))