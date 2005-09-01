Qualifications
Foreign Language Skills:
English – Fluent written and spoken.
German – Fluent written and spoken:
Translation of hardware & software manuals, medical and economical documentation (English-Ukrainian, Ukrainian-English, German-Ukrainian, Ukrainian-German).
Business correspondence (English, German).
Key IT Skills:
Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet & Email, JIRA, Redmine
HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP & MySQL
Key Strengths:
Enthusiastic. Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and objectives. Excellent organizational and communication talents. Finely tuned analytical and research skills with dedication to clear communication and presentation. Adept at maintaining an exceptional rate of productivity, accuracy, and efficiency; proficient with details.
Experience Highlights
Kyiv, Ukraine
2007 – 2009
Account Manager for Web and Multimedia Projects
(language of communication: English)
“DDM Studio”
Key Contribution:
Communication with the clients
Issue tracking systems: JIRA, Redmine
Business correspondence (responded to more than 50 e-mail messages daily)
Contact reports writing
Final description and planning compilation
Explanation and translation of the tasks to developers
Kirchlengern, Germany
11.2006 – 12.2006
“PC-Fach GmbH”
(language of communication : German)
Key Contribution:
Web site’s development on the basis of CMSimple
Content management.
Lutsk, Ukraine
01.09.2005 – 30.10.2005
Volyn Regional Clinical Hospital
Key Contribution:
Translation of medical articles from English and German into Ukrainian
Translation of IT articles from English and German into Ukrainian.
Lutsk, Ukraine
2004 – 2007
Volyn State University named after Lesya Ukrayinka
Key Contribution:
Web site’s content management with the help of content management system
Education
Berlin, Germany
2009 – date
Humboldt University in Berlin
Business Administration
Language of communication: German, English
Lutsk, Ukraine
2002-2007
Volyn State University named after Lesya Ukrayinka, Lutsk
Applied Linguistics Department
Specialist (five years of study, honours degree), Translator/Interpreter - Programmer.
Major subjects included: English, Business English, German, Business German, Information science, Theory and Practice of Translation, New Information Technologies, Computational Linguistics, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.
Rewards
9.05.2007: Certificate – “The Best Student (Volyn State University)”.
3-5.05.2007: Certificate for the 2nd prize at the All-Ukrainian Applied Linguistics Students’ Contest (presentation “Web Database Applications”).
19.12.2006: Certificate for the 3rd prize at the spoken and written English students’ contest.
4-5.05.2006: Certificate (All-Ukrainian Applied Linguistics Students’ Contest) for “High Scientific Level of Presentation “Corporative Web Sites’ Development with the Help of Active Server Technologies”.
Personal Details
Date of Birth: 09.07.1985
Nationality: Ukrainian
Languages: Ukrainian – Native language
English – Fluent written and spoken
German – Fluent written and spoken