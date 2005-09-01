English/German/Ukrainian Translator (IT, Economics), Project Manager (IT)

Qualifications

Foreign Language Skills:

English – Fluent written and spoken.

German – Fluent written and spoken:

Translation of hardware & software manuals, medical and economical documentation (English-Ukrainian, Ukrainian-English, German-Ukrainian, Ukrainian-German).

Business correspondence (English, German).

Key IT Skills:

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Internet & Email, JIRA, Redmine

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP & MySQL

Key Strengths:

Enthusiastic. Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and objectives. Excellent organizational and communication talents. Finely tuned analytical and research skills with dedication to clear communication and presentation. Adept at maintaining an exceptional rate of productivity, accuracy, and efficiency; proficient with details.

Experience Highlights

Kyiv, Ukraine

2007 – 2009

Account Manager for Web and Multimedia Projects

(language of communication: English)

“DDM Studio”

Key Contribution:

Communication with the clients

Issue tracking systems: JIRA, Redmine

Business correspondence (responded to more than 50 e-mail messages daily)

Contact reports writing

Final description and planning compilation

Explanation and translation of the tasks to developers

Kirchlengern, Germany

11.2006 – 12.2006

“PC-Fach GmbH”

(language of communication : German)

Key Contribution:

Web site’s development on the basis of CMSimple

Content management.

Lutsk, Ukraine

01.09.2005 – 30.10.2005

Volyn Regional Clinical Hospital

Key Contribution:

Translation of medical articles from English and German into Ukrainian

Translation of IT articles from English and German into Ukrainian.

Lutsk, Ukraine

2004 – 2007

Volyn State University named after Lesya Ukrayinka

Key Contribution:

Web site’s content management with the help of content management system

Education

Berlin, Germany

2009 – date

Humboldt University in Berlin

Business Administration

Language of communication: German, English

Lutsk, Ukraine

2002-2007

Volyn State University named after Lesya Ukrayinka, Lutsk

Applied Linguistics Department

Specialist (five years of study, honours degree), Translator/Interpreter - Programmer.

Major subjects included: English, Business English, German, Business German, Information science, Theory and Practice of Translation, New Information Technologies, Computational Linguistics, HTML, JavaScript, CSS.

Rewards

9.05.2007: Certificate – “The Best Student (Volyn State University)”.

3-5.05.2007: Certificate for the 2nd prize at the All-Ukrainian Applied Linguistics Students’ Contest (presentation “Web Database Applications”).

19.12.2006: Certificate for the 3rd prize at the spoken and written English students’ contest.

4-5.05.2006: Certificate (All-Ukrainian Applied Linguistics Students’ Contest) for “High Scientific Level of Presentation “Corporative Web Sites’ Development with the Help of Active Server Technologies”.

Personal Details

Date of Birth: 09.07.1985

Nationality: Ukrainian

Languages: Ukrainian – Native language

English – Fluent written and spoken

German – Fluent written and spoken