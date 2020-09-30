Wordpress developer

I have experience in web development for 2 years. Some my works are built in HTML/CSS, Java. Also, there are some my works in WordPress.I can create websites in Wordpress from scratch. And I can help you to fix the bugs in Wordpress websites, customize, change menu, update themes and plagins, create contact form and upload the content you need. Also I provide the instruction to show how to use the admin part of the website.

Besides that I have an experience in content writting, so I can help to fill the website in information you need.