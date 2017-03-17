Художник иллюстратор,гейм дизайнер

Professional skills:

- Solid expertise in Adobe Photoshop;

- Basic knowledge in 3D desired (Autodesk 3ds Max);

- Basic knowledge in Zbrush;

- preparation of illustrations and sketches;

- interface design;

- drawing of characters and objects;

- sense of line and form, color and lighting, human anatomy, and both character and environmental design, in a variety of styles;

- drawing and touching up using a graphics tablet.