Художник иллюстратор,гейм дизайнер
Professional skills:
- Solid expertise in Adobe Photoshop;
- Basic knowledge in 3D desired (Autodesk 3ds Max);
- Basic knowledge in Zbrush;
- preparation of illustrations and sketches;
- interface design;
- drawing of characters and objects;
- sense of line and form, color and lighting, human anatomy, and both character and environmental design, in a variety of styles;
- drawing and touching up using a graphics tablet.
Иллюстрации и Рисунки
