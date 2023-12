Personal Data Karo Nazaryan

13 Kievyan st. 2nd alley, Yerevan, RA

Phone number: (+374 91) 221-567

E-Mail:[email protected]

Education State Engineering University of Armenia

Faculty of información Technology

105 Terian St., Yerevan, Armenia

DIPLOMA in Information Systems, Bachelor of Science

Graduated: June, 1997

Work Experience 06/2005-Present

Armentel C.J.S.C.

Yerevan, Armenia, Aharonyan 2

Armentel Mobile Switching Network

Network Operation Division

08/2002 –

Armenia International Airport C.J.S.C.

Yerevan, Armenia. Administrative Building

Systems Deputy Manager

Systems Communication Responsibility

PBX Administrator

Projects:

• Avaya (Media Server and Gateways)

o Avaya Site Administrator

o Server S8700

o Equipment maintenance

• Nice Server

o Nice Server administration

o Equipment maintenance

• Intuity Audix

o Intuity Audix site administration

o BCMS

o Equipment maintenance

• FIDS(Flight Information Displays):

o Implementation for Flight information displays system.

o Maintenance for equipment and system changes.

06/2002 – 08/2002

Information Analytic Center at Armenia International Airport C.J.S.C

Yerevan, Armenia. Administrative Building

Leading designer-constructor

o Graphic design and drawings of airport's buildings and airplane stations

o Drawing 3D Buildings and country-wide maps

o Enumerating the map of Armenia

12/98 – 06/2002

Information Analytic Center at the Yerevan International Airport “Zvartnots”

Yerevan, Armenia. Administrative Building

Leading designer-constructor

• Designing airplane stations using the up-to-date technology means

• Working out schemes and layouts for designing building

• Developing a graphical structure of airport building

Known technologies  Servers - Workstations - Notebooks

 Network Operation systems.

• DOS / Windows 3x - 9x - Millennium Edition

• Windows NT 3.51- 4.0 Workstation

• Windows 2k/xp/2003 Professional

 Office applications:

• Office 2000 / XP/2003.

• Project 2000/2002/2003

• Visio 2000/2002/2003

 Design programs: Autocad 14-2004, Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat, Paint shop pro,

 Communications: Avaya systems, Avaya server, Intuity Audix, Nice Server

Languages Armenian:

 Very good

Russian:

 Very good

English:

 Good

References available upon request