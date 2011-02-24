Переводчик

EDUCATION

2009 – present Moscow Academy of Finance and Law

Lawyer

Course includes all the core legal subjects

1998-2001 Kirov Teachers’ Training College

Teacher of English

WORK EXPERIENCE

2010 – present English lab ELEPHANT, Kirov

Teacher of English (individual entrepreneur)

2001 – present Translator (English/Russian/English)

2007 – 2009 Private School of English, Kirovo-Chepetsk

Teacher of English and German

2004 – 2007 Au-Pair, Germany, Austria

2001 – 2004 Private School of English, Kirovo-Chepetsk

Teacher of English