Переводчик
EDUCATION
2009 – present Moscow Academy of Finance and Law
Lawyer
Course includes all the core legal subjects
1998-2001 Kirov Teachers’ Training College
Teacher of English
WORK EXPERIENCE
2010 – present English lab ELEPHANT, Kirov
Teacher of English (individual entrepreneur)
2001 – present Translator (English/Russian/English)
2007 – 2009 Private School of English, Kirovo-Chepetsk
Teacher of English and German
2004 – 2007 Au-Pair, Germany, Austria
2001 – 2004 Private School of English, Kirovo-Chepetsk
Teacher of English
Действие аккаунта приостановлено!
Переводы
нет отзывов
от $5
от 1 дня
нет рейтинга