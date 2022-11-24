Front-end developer, Vue.js
Hello! I'm Frontend developer with 5 years experience in Javascript. I'm searching for new web application projects based on Vue,js from scratch. To find out more about me please visit https://langald.github.io . Examples of my code can be seen here: https://github.com/langald
Stack of technologies:
- SPA with Vue.js + Vuex + Router
- Figma to HTML
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery
- REST API integration
- Axios
- Json
- ES5/6
- Sass/Scss
- Adaptive, cross-browser layout, Bootstrap 4, Flexbox, GSAP
- Gulp, Parcel