lankaster_neo

Михаил Смирнов lankaster_neolankaster_neo
22 годаБеларусь/Минск
2 года на фриланс-бирже
Был
2 года назад
Software developer specializing in front-end development
Software developer specializing in front-end development.
More than 2 year of commercial development.
Higher unfinished education - BSUIR FITU ASOI (automated information processing systems)
Main skills:
- JavaScript (TypeScript),
- React (SPA, Next.js, Redux, MobX, Mui)
- Svelte
- Rest API, GraphQl
- Google Cloud
- Nginx, Socket, Docker
- Communication skills
+ knowledge of C++, VB
I want to try myself as a freelancer on a part-time parallel with my main job.
Я против войны в Украине!