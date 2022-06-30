lankaster_neo

Software developer specializing in front-end development

More than 2 year of commercial development.

Higher unfinished education - BSUIR FITU ASOI (automated information processing systems)

Main skills:

  • JavaScript (TypeScript),
  • React (SPA, Next.js, Redux, MobX, Mui)
  • Svelte
  • Rest API, GraphQl
  • Google Cloud
  • Nginx, Socket, Docker
  • Communication skills
Have non-commercial experience in back-end development (pet-project) (Node.js, express, mongoDB, socketIO)

+ knowledge of C++, VB

I want to try myself as a freelancer on a part-time parallel with my main job.

