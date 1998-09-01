QA

QA engineer, удаленная работа

Дата рождения: 13 марта 1981 (33 года)

Город: Одесса

Опыт работы

Senior QA

с 09.2013 по наст. время (11 месяцев)

Digitalarrowtech (Разработка WEB сайтов и Android\IOS приложений)

Develop test plans and test cases per project;

Perform functional, regression, UI, usability testing, I18N, Linux and Mac Support

Perform testing, send reports, perform defects management;

Creating Software Test Plan, Status Report and writing Manual Tests, Documents review;

Automated Testing using Selenium IDE

Monitor the tasks execution by devs, provide feedback and test results;

Jira, Redmain, Team Foundation Server

Middle QA engineer

с 07.2012 по 07.2013 (1 год)

Comodo (Software development company)

Develop test plans and test cases per project;

Perform functional, regression, UI, usability testing, I18N, Linux and Mac Support

Perform testing, send reports, perform defects management;

Creating Software Test Plan, Status Report and writing Manual Tests, Documents review;

Monitor the tasks execution by devs, provide feedback and test results;

Team Foundation Server, TestLink, Virtual Machine Manager, RMTrack, Jira.

QA engineer

с 07.2011 по 07.2012 (1 год)

Lohika (QA)Develop test plans and test cases per project;

Perform functional, regression, UI, usability and performance testing;

Perform testing, send reports, perform defects management;\

Creating Software Test Plan, Status Report and writing Manual Test;

Monitor the tasks execution by devs, provide feedback and test results;

Responsible for integration with other products, Web and Web Services in HP Unified Functional Testing,

external tools, patches.

HP Quick Test Professionals 11.0, HP Unified Functional Testing 12, HP LoadRunner, HP Sprinter, HP

Quality Center, Jira.

Старший системный администратор

с 06.2004 по 08.2011 (7 лет 2 месяца)

Приморская налоговая инспекция (IT департамент)

Установка, настройка, обслуживание ПК, оргтехники, миниАТС, ПО.

Поддержка компьютерной сети, администрирование серверов на базе Linux, Windows 2003.

Поддержка пользователей.

Администрирование серверов на базе Linux.

- интернет роутер (IPTABLES)

- hosting (Apache, MySQL, PHP, Zend)

- FTP (proftpd)

Администрирование серверов на базе Windows.

- интернет роутер (Kerio Winrout)

- mail server (Kerio Mail Server)

- антивирусная защита - Dr.Web Enterprise Server, ESET

- hosting (Apache, MySQL, PHP, Zend, IIS)

- Active Directory

- FTP (IIS,cuteftp)

- DHCP, DNS, SNTP

- Лига - Закон

Администрирование активного сетевого оборудования Cisco (4000, 6500), Nortel, Linksys, D-Link

Cопровождение специализированных АРМов

Образование

Высшее

с 09.1998 по 05.2003

Одесский Экологический Университет, Метеорологический, Специалист, Одесса.

Дополнительное образование

2004-2009 – Одесская Академия Холода (Одесса, Украина) Год окончания 2009 Информационных

технологий, Специалист