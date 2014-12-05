Junior .NET developer

Education:

National Aviation University

2012 - 2014

Software Engineer

Courses and trainings:

Bionic University

.Net Core, .NET Web

Professional skills:

C#,C++, Java, basic knowledge of php and javascript, MySql,MSServer, MSServer Compact, Derby, Oracle, Asp.Net, .Net, patterns, WinForms, WPF, MVVM, MVP, WCF, Ado.Net, Entity Framework, MVP, MVVM, MVC4,SOLID, Php myAdmin, AppServ, HTML, Css, OpenServer, LINQ, Visual

Studio(2010-2013), eclipse, netbeans, IntellijIdea, phpdesigner.

English level:Upper-intermediate

Don`t have professional experience in IT

LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=351307095

Examples of my projects can be watched here: https://github.com/Natkin

Example of team work: https://bionic.codeplex.com/