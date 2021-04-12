Hello, everyone! My name is Lera. I'm from Kharkiv, Ukraine. I have over 1 year of extensive experience in creating responsive designs for individuals and businesses. My skills:
+ Communication
+ User research
+ Assembly of layouts (Wireframe)
+ Assembly of interaction scenarios (User-Flow)
+ Copywriting
+ Visual design
+ Prototyping
Tools I use:
+ Figma
+ Adobe Illustrator
+ Adobe Photoshop
+ Tilda
+ HTML
+ CSS
+ Javascript
Have any questions? Want to discuss your projects?
Feel free to contact me and have a nice day!