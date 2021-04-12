Hello, everyone! My name is Lera. I'm from Kharkiv, Ukraine. I have over 1 year of extensive experience in creating responsive designs for individuals and businesses. My skills:

+ Communication

+ User research

+ Assembly of layouts (Wireframe)

+ Assembly of interaction scenarios (User-Flow)

+ Copywriting

+ Visual design

+ Prototyping

Tools I use:

+ Figma

+ Adobe Illustrator

+ Adobe Photoshop

+ Tilda

+ HTML

+ CSS

+ Javascript

Have any questions? Want to discuss your projects?

Feel free to contact me and have a nice day!