переводчик EN-RU, RU-EN, NL-RU, NL-EN

WORK:

Euro-Com International BV August-November 2012

Translator Remkum, NL

Translating technical, medical and other specialized texts.

Crossroads International Church April-June 2012

Administrative Assistant Children’s Ministry Leader Amsterdam, NL

Providing secretarial, communication, purchase, program writing and planning support.

FUGRO Marine Services BV April 2012

Administrative Assistant to the Technical Superintendant

Project Amsterdam, NL

Generating and processing minutes of meetings, daily progress reports and work orders. Performing front office tasks, processing and updating budget records, written and verbal translation of the documents.

FUGRO Marine Services BV October 2011 – November 2011

Administrative Assistant to the Technical Superintendant

Project Amsterdam, NL

Generating and processing minutes of meetings, daily progress reports and work orders. Performing front office tasks, processing and updating budget records, written and verbal translation of the documents.

Tristar Trading International 02/2010 – 07/2011

Administrative and Financial Assistant Hoofddorp, NL

Performing front office tasks, maintaining financial records in Reeleezee system, processing and booking payments, making business purchases, processing correspondence, preparing financial reports.

NetApp BV 11/2008 – 05/2009

EMEA Training Coordinator Schiphol-Rijk, NL

Managing all logistical aspects of Channel trainings held in EMEA region: search of facilities and negotiations with them, ordering lab equipment, training materials, catering, creating classes, handling student registration and communication, PO creating, invoice processing. Being the escalation point between Channel partners, instructors, managers, Finance and Sales departments, as well as the Support team. Working with iProcurement, Oracle, SAP and different Learning management systems. Running reports on training and costs figures. Overseeing training schedules.

NetApp BV 05/2008 – 11/2008

Learning Partner Coordinator Schiphol-Rijk,NL

Managing audit quality of Learning Partners; invoicing control, administration and approval; being the escalation point for Learning Partners, Finance, Sales; running appropriate MTM reports; defining forecasting learning partners according to received numbers; setting up invoices for royalty payments; being the central point of contact between US and EMEA (operations level); working with different learning management systems.

Tyndale Theological Seminary 07/2005 – 05/2008

Assistant to the Vice President of Administration Badhoevedorp, NL

Debtor administration and creditor administration: keeping payment records, doing payments and corresponding by phone and mail with debtors and creditors about these payments.

Tyndale Theological Seminary 07/2005 – 05/2008

Interim Secretary to the President Badhoevedorp, NL

General Secretary duties: mailings, handling phone calls, maintaining consistency of correspondence database. General Office Management duties.

Tyndale Theological Seminary 07/2002 – 09/2006

Assistant to the Registrar Badhoevedorp, NL

Keeping student records: grades, program development and information on

graduation, registration for courses, schedule changes.

Keeping financial records: donor receipts, monthly and annual donor reports.

Keeping correspondence with (former) students, handling students’ transcripts.

Charitable Mission ‘Light of Resurrection’ 10/2001 – 07/2002

Interpreter Makeevka, UA

Translating missionary reports and financial reports from Russian to English.

Translating correspondence from Russian to English and vice versa.

Interpreting speeches at conferences up to 100 attendants. Personal assistant

and interpreter for American Medical Staff on several medical missionary

projects

Donetsk Christian University 09/2000 07/2001

Assistant to the PR Director Donetsk, UA

Handling financial records such as donation receipts. Arranging letters of invitation for visiting faculty from countries such as the United States, Germany and New Zealand. Handling correspondence with advertisement agencies, educational and government institutions. Preparing presentations of the university for various conferences. Issuing and distributing newsletters. Translating documents from Russian to English and vice versa. Interpreting lectures given by American Professors. Being actively involved in recruiting new staff members for the PR and Academic Departments.

EDUCATION:

State University of Simferopol Major: English Language

1996 - 1997 and Literature

Simferopol, UA

Donetsk State Academy of Management Major: Management of

1997 - 2001 Foreign Economic Activity

Donetsk, UA

Tyndale Theological Seminary Major: Master of Divinity

2002 - 2005 Badhoevedorp, NL

Tyndale Theological Seminary Major: Master of Theology

2005 – 2011 Badhoevedorp, NL