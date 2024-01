Тестирование ПО/QA engineer

Professional summary • Good knowledge of Software development lifecycle. • Understanding of Client-Server architecture. • Understanding SCRUM/Agile methodologies. • Ability to write Qa documentation (Test plans, Test cases) • Basic knowledge with HTTP/HTML/CSS/SQL/XML/JSON • Experience with bug trackers system (Jira) • API testing (Soap UI, Postman) • Windows OS, Oracle VM VirtualBox.