Молодой Специалист

Romanenko Lidia Romanovna

Date and Place of Birth: Moscow 14.12.1987

Home phone: +74954758012

Cell-phone: +79165591488

Address: Moscow Severodvinskaya str. 11-1-436

E-mail: [email protected]

Education:

2004 A.M. Gorky High School No. 204.

2004 – 2008 Moscow state linguistic university

2008 – 2010 Russian economic academy named after G. Plekhanov

Department of International Economic Relations (full-time)

Additional information:

English language - advanced.

German language– intermediate.

Advanced PC User (MS Office, Word, Excel, Explorer, Project Expert, Mac, PowerPoint).

2006-2007 - I studied English at Northridge University, California.

2007 - I improved my German language in Wien.

2009 - I took part in Economic Conference in Prague.

2009-2010 - I studied at the International School of Business in Belgium.

Interests:

Reading, Traveling, Poetry, Ballet, Photography, Cinematography, Sports, Theater

Personal Qualities:

Sociable, diligent, energetic, purposeful, responsible, hard-working, initiative and punctual

Othet:

I have a driver's license and my own car.

I successfully defended my master thesis. And I'm going to defend my dissertation soon.

I always do my best to improve my knowledge and skills.

Work expirience:

2009-2010 - I worked as an assistant director at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

- scheduling meetings

- arranging transportation

- incoming calls and messages

- business correspondence (English and Russian)

- articles

- full support

- translation

2011-2012 - I worked as an assistant in the tax department of BNP Baribas Bank.

- opening and closing points

- incoming calls and messages

- arranging transportation

- working in Word, Excel, PowerPoint

- business correspondence

- work with office equipment

- different personal errands

2012-2013 I worked as a coordinator/assistant of advertising department of Forbes magazine

- scheduling meetings

- arranging transportation

- incoming calls and messages

- translation ect...