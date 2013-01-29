Romanenko Lidia Romanovna
Date and Place of Birth: Moscow 14.12.1987
Home phone: +74954758012
Cell-phone: +79165591488
Address: Moscow Severodvinskaya str. 11-1-436
E-mail: [email protected]
Education:
2004 A.M. Gorky High School No. 204.
2004 – 2008 Moscow state linguistic university
2008 – 2010 Russian economic academy named after G. Plekhanov
Department of International Economic Relations (full-time)
Additional information:
English language - advanced.
German language– intermediate.
Advanced PC User (MS Office, Word, Excel, Explorer, Project Expert, Mac, PowerPoint).
2006-2007 - I studied English at Northridge University, California.
2007 - I improved my German language in Wien.
2009 - I took part in Economic Conference in Prague.
2009-2010 - I studied at the International School of Business in Belgium.
Interests:
Reading, Traveling, Poetry, Ballet, Photography, Cinematography, Sports, Theater
Personal Qualities:
Sociable, diligent, energetic, purposeful, responsible, hard-working, initiative and punctual
Othet:
I have a driver's license and my own car.
I successfully defended my master thesis. And I'm going to defend my dissertation soon.
I always do my best to improve my knowledge and skills.
Work expirience:
2009-2010 - I worked as an assistant director at the Russian Academy of Sciences.
- scheduling meetings
- arranging transportation
- incoming calls and messages
- business correspondence (English and Russian)
- articles
- full support
- translation
2011-2012 - I worked as an assistant in the tax department of BNP Baribas Bank.
- opening and closing points
- incoming calls and messages
- arranging transportation
- working in Word, Excel, PowerPoint
- business correspondence
- work with office equipment
- different personal errands
2012-2013 I worked as a coordinator/assistant of advertising department of Forbes magazine
- scheduling meetings
- arranging transportation
- incoming calls and messages
- translation ect...