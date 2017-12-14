line_craft

Senior Web Developer

I am a web developer with commercial expirience more than 6 years.Having huge knowledge in server side and frontend development helped me to become a professional in different ways of development, API and Frameworks.

I have developed web applications using technologies like PHP5, HTML5, CSS3 , AJAX, MySQL, Bitcoin, Git, SVN, SQLite, JavaScript (jQuery, jQueryUI, JSON, AJAX, NodeJs), PHP frameworks like Yii, Yii2, Zend Framework 2, CodeIgniter, CSS framework - Bootstrap. CMS sytems - Wordpress, Joomla, Drupal.

I always provide good and quick results, try to find more efficient way to perform tasks, keep in touch with my client and get the job done in short term.

I look forward to hear from you. Thank you for your consideration.