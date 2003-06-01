Open for outsourcing/offshore/freelancer jobs and projects.

SUMMARY Programming:

ASP.Net, ADO.Net, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, XML, SQL, C#, VB.Net, C/C++;

RAD: Builder C++ 5, VC++ 7;

Database Servers: MSSQL Server 2000, Oracle10g;

Microsoft Visual Studio .Net, Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Visual SourceSafe;

Operation systems: Windows 2000 (Pro, Server), Windows XP, Windows 2003, Linux;

EXPERIENCE

03.2004 - 01.2006 "Atlantic-Link", Kiev

Senior Software Developer

Tools: Visual Studio 7.0, MS Server 2000, PowerDesigner 11, SourceSafe 6.0

Operation results:

Main work: platform for corporations http://www.youmanage.co.uk/ymp

Designed "Project monitoring system"(С#) The program for internal company purposes.

Corrected the assurance company "Credo-Classic" site - www.credo-classic.com.ua (particularly, the calculators) (JavaScript)

Participated in QuizNet project development – the quiz program for mobile phones (C#). Wrote some logical modules of the server system as well as the test for the system (nunit.framework)

Developed "Company Information System" (C#)

Participated in another project for western customer (the Personnel Managing system for subscribed clients) (VB.Net)

My role: the whole development of the administrative section. A few modules of the client section and team development of other Client section modules.

I have a clear idea of developing WEB-services, multithreaded applications and remote interaction by means of .NET framework

06.2003 - 03.2004 "Artem-Bank", Kiev

Technical and Software Division Specialist

Main functions:

Discussing the tasks with the internal clients;

The tasks analysis and decision making;

Choosing the adequate developing tools.

Developing, testing, implementation and maintenance my products.

Tools: RAD Builder C++ 5, MS Server, Access

Results:

The latest development: Staff registration system, time board, salary accounting…

During my work nearly 10 developments were implemented into a business process.

08.2002 - 06.2003 "СМК" COMPANY, Kiev

Programmer

Main functions:

Participating in the team discussion of the task;

Splitting the work into parts;

Designing and implementation my classes;

Test application development for checking the system functions for further integration to the whole system.

EDUCATION

1997 - 2003 Ukrainian Science and Technical University "Kiev Polytechnic Institute"

Specialization: The automation systems software

LANGUAGE KNOWLEDGE: English - technical documentation reading

Russian, Ukrainian - native languages