Our company offers software development services in the following areas

INTERNET SOLUTIONS:

E-Commerce Systems (e-Stores, Shopping Carts, Auctions, B2B Solutions),

Portals & Directories, Banner Networks, Corporate Web Sites & Knowledge Bases, Web Crawlers, Payment Gateways Integration, Content Management Systems, Instant Messaging Systems, Tracking Systems & Statistics-Gathering Systems, Reengineering and Support for Existing Web Sites and Applications.

CUSTOM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT:

Business Automation Systems, Expert & Decision-Making Support Systems, Office Management Systems, Mail Management Applications

ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS:

Complete Cycle of Distributed Enterprise Solutions Development, System Analysis and Documentation, Architecture Design, Technical Consulting, Application Deployment, Turning and Optimization, Application Servers Installation

WEB DESIGN AND GRAPHICS:

Design Concept Development, Banners, Images, Logos

We are available 24/7 for our clients specially at US working hours (9AM - 6PM EST).

We are experts in the following domains:

* Case-Modeling: Sybase Power Designer, Microsoft Visio

* Languages: Java, C/C++, C#, VB/VB.NET, PHP, ASP/ASP.NET, Delphi, Perl, Cold Fusion, Assembler

* Markup Languages: HTML, XHTML, XML, XSL

* XML based web services: WSDL, SOAP

* Databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PL/SQL, MySQL, Postgresql, Sybase, Interbase

* Technologies: J2EE, Swing, JDK, CORBA, .NET, Win32 API, MFC

* Development tools: JDK, JSDK, Eclipse (RCP), Jbuilder, MS Visual Studio

* Java servers: JOnAS, Tomcat, Geronimo, JBoss

* Platforms: UNIX-based (Linux, Solaris, FreeBSD) and Windows