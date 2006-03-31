Land Logic logiclandlogicland
Our company offers software development services in the following areas
INTERNET SOLUTIONS:
E-Commerce Systems (e-Stores, Shopping Carts, Auctions, B2B Solutions),
Portals & Directories, Banner Networks, Corporate Web Sites & Knowledge Bases, Web Crawlers, Payment Gateways Integration, Content Management Systems, Instant Messaging Systems, Tracking Systems & Statistics-Gathering Systems, Reengineering and Support for Existing Web Sites and Applications.
CUSTOM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT:
Business Automation Systems, Expert & Decision-Making Support Systems, Office Management Systems, Mail Management Applications
ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS:
Complete Cycle of Distributed Enterprise Solutions Development, System Analysis and Documentation, Architecture Design, Technical Consulting, Application Deployment, Turning and Optimization, Application Servers Installation
WEB DESIGN AND GRAPHICS:
Design Concept Development, Banners, Images, Logos
We are available 24/7 for our clients specially at US working hours (9AM - 6PM EST).
We are experts in the following domains:
* Case-Modeling: Sybase Power Designer, Microsoft Visio
* Languages: Java, C/C++, C#, VB/VB.NET, PHP, ASP/ASP.NET, Delphi, Perl, Cold Fusion, Assembler
* Markup Languages: HTML, XHTML, XML, XSL
* XML based web services: WSDL, SOAP
* Databases: Oracle, MS SQL, PL/SQL, MySQL, Postgresql, Sybase, Interbase
* Technologies: J2EE, Swing, JDK, CORBA, .NET, Win32 API, MFC
* Development tools: JDK, JSDK, Eclipse (RCP), Jbuilder, MS Visual Studio
* Java servers: JOnAS, Tomcat, Geronimo, JBoss
* Platforms: UNIX-based (Linux, Solaris, FreeBSD) and Windows