lolakasimova

CV - Lola Kasymova

Date of birth: 23/03/2005

Email (work): [email protected]

Email(education): [email protected]









Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/lola.kasimova.77

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/probablylola/

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiCZGoNrsVgXVfQ7RKmQvJA Whatsapp Messenger: (+992) 987770412 Skype: lola.kasimova.1505 Address: Kaharova, 33, 734000, Dushanbe, Tajikistan (Home)

About me:

SMM manager with more than 2 years of experience. Event manager and media manager. Engaged in the promotion of more than 10 projects on journalism. Organized 4 forums, 5 press-conferences and was engaged in promotion of personal media projects.





Video Making And Video Editing Social Media Management - Social Media Ads Adobe (Adobe Photoshop Adobe Lightroom Adobe Premiere Adobe Bridge Adobe) Google suite -Gmail, Google Drive, Google Slide, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Forms, Google- Microsoft O?ce (Microsoft Word Microsoft









Levels: A1 and A2: Basic user; B1 and B2: Independent user; C1 and C2: Pro?cient user





Mother tongue(s): Other language(s):

TAJIK

UNDERSTANDING

SPEAKING

WRITING

Listening Reading

Spoken Spoken

RUSSIAN C1

C1

C1 C1

C1

ENGLISH B2

B2

B2 B2

B2

















09/2018 – 11/2019 Yalta, Crimea, Ukraine

JOURNALISM FOR TEENAGERS UNPRESS International Youth Press





Address Yalta, Crimea, Ukraine Website https://ynpress.com/

08/2019 – 08/2019 Lviv, Ukraine

CREATING OF CAPTION VIDEO FOR SOCIAL MEDIA "Radio Free Ukraine" and the "Prague Civil Center"





Address Lviv, Ukraine Website http://lvivvideoquest2019.tilda.ws/





02/2019 – 02/2019 Dushanbe, Tajikistan

FUNDAMENTALS OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNICEF in Tajikistan

Address Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Top 10 Bloggers of Tajikistan - AWARD. With the ?nancial support of the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan A uthor and organizer of Tajikistan's ?rst blogger award and promotion of the award. Meetings with business

partners and bloggers. Introduction of a budget for this award. Management of the visual department both o?ine and online.

Link https://asiaplustj.info/ru/news/tajikistan/society/20220511/10-luchshih-blogerov-tadzhikistana-kto-oni





Annual National Award "Top 50" for contribution to the development of society Pr manager 10th annual national award in Tajikistan. Organization and implementation of the award. Conducting meetings with commercial partners.

Link http://vatan.tj/pages/74





Award - Citizen of the Year Organizer and Creative Director of the ?rst Citizen of the Year Award. Creating the event program, sound and video transitions. Responsibility for the visual part of the event.

Links https://asiaplustj.info/ru/news/tajikistan/society/20211222/v-dushanbe-vruchili-premii-grazhdanin-goda-2021 | https://www.womenjournalists.tj/news/120





Mobile Film Festival "I Can!" for Teenagers Author and organizer of the project. Recording and editing of 10 tutorials for 200 teenagers across Tajikistan. Collected more than 50 videos of Tajik children's dreams and selected the top 10 best short ?lms to be awarded.

Link https://www.womenjournalists.tj/news/1





Personal Assistant to the Chair of the Coalition of Women Journalists Scheduling meetings, events, trainings, coordinating media projects, strategic planning. Introduction of messengers, Instagram page and co-opting with colleagues of the Coalition.

Links https://www.womenjournalists.tj/ | https://www.instagram.com/women.coalition/scription ...





Annual National Award of the Coalition of Women Journalists of Tajikistan for courage and professionalism Coordination of participants, awards, program planning. Meetings with jury members, decorating the event.

Link https://www.womenjournalists.tj/category/4













A short documentary ?lm for GoViral in Tajikistan. Supported by U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan Documentary ?lm producer with one of the country's most popular ?lmmakers, Anisa Sabiri

Link https://tj.usembassy.gov/ru/go-viral-network-and-u-s-embassy-dushanbe-aannounce-winners-of-next30- eemerging-lleaders-ccompetition-ru/

22/01/2022 – CURRENT

1+1 YouTube show Project 1+1 is candid interviews on topics that are "taboo" in Tajik society: sex, alcohol, divorce, and relationships.

Links https://www.youtube.com/@LolaKasymova/about | https://www.asiaplustj.info/ru/news/tajikistan/society/ 20220313/odin-plyus-odin-lola-i-nargis-kasimovi-o-svoem-novom-shou | https://halva.tj/articles/our_people/ kak_proekt_1_1_podnimaet_tabuirovannye_temy_mezhdu_podrostkami_i_ikh_roditelyami/?sphrase_id=952587





2019 – CURRENT

Media coaching for di?erent age audiences. I have three years of teaching experience in the media ?eld. Worked with companies such as the Coalition of Women Journalists of Tajikistan, LeadersShip, a well-known newspaper in Tajikistan "Vecherka", for students from secondary educational institutions and for children with special developmental needs.

Links https://school.cabar.asia/ru/articles/geroi-nashego-vremeni/ | https://asiaplustj.info/ru/node/287247





2020 – CURRENT

13/05/2019 – CURRENT

Creator of "LeadersShip" a teen media group and media for teenagers Leaders Ship media - success stories of Tajik teenagers changing life around them for the better. Especially the model of behavior of girls and young women - to a successful image in the media and in life.

Links https://www.instagram.com/leaders.ship/ | https://www.facebook.com/leadersship.school





















2022 – Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Coordinator of the "Media Literacy House" project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. With ?nancial support from Internews in Tajikistan. The House of Media Literacy project is a regular event: ?lm screenings, media trainings, meetings with experts (psychologists, journalists, gender experts), press conferences and seminars. Over the past six months more than 12 events were held.

Links https://media.tj/v-dushanbe-otkrylsya-dom-mediagramotnosti/ | https://www.womenjournalists.tj/news/135





















05/06/2021

Winner of the "100 Best Women" public recognition award in the "Women's Initiatives" category – The international association "Club of Successful Women of Tajikistan"

Links https://www.asiaplustj.info/ru/news/tajikistan/society/20210608/top-100-uspeshnih-zhentshin-

tadzhikistana-2021-kto-oni | https://vecherka.tj/archives/49802 | https://tcell.tj/content/news/tcell-top/ | https:// arvand.tj/pr/novosti/premiya-top-100-uspeshnykh-zhenshchin-tadzhikistana





08/03/2020

Youth Project Manager at the Coalition of Women Journalists in Tajikistan – Coalition of Women Journalists in Tajikistan

Link https://www.womenjournalists.tj/news/21





26/11/2021

Award from UN Women in Tajikistan within the framework of "16 Days of Activism Against Violence" Campaign for promotion of girls' rights in media – UN Women in Tajikistan

Link https://www.womenjournalists.tj/news/116





Vera Kulakova-Branerud Employer

Letter of recommendation





Stockholm, 24th August 2021 Dear Sir/Madame

I was the General Director of the biggest TV-radio broadcasting company in Tajikistan named “VATAN” between October 2010 and September 2020. This recommendation letter made to one of our partner and volunteer Ms. Lola Kasymova. Lola started her cooperation with Radio “Vatan” in May 2016. We have been working with the local volunteers, civil activists by helping them to build and grow their platform and activities. Lola helped us a lot despite her young age. The project where Lola took a key role had involved collaboration with the students, teenagers, and media representatives. She was also responsible for the audio content of broadcasts delivered over the radio and internet.

Lola performed very professional and was a true team-player. Always proactive and presented creative ideas. Later as a representative of her organisation “Leaders Ship” Lola started her own radio project with us.

My overall impression of Lola is that she is trustful, honest, loyal, and impressively intelligent person to whom I had no problem to delegate most of the tasks and responsibilities. Moreover, her high communication skills, friendliness, pleasant and positive character are other highly appreciated advantages.

Therefor I have no hesitations to o?er my professional recommendations for Lola. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at the references below.





Yours Sincerely,

………………………………………………… Vera Kulakova-Br?nnerud

Current professional:

Specialist of the Department for Quali?cations Recognition Swedish Council for Higher Education, Government Agency www.uhr.se

Email [email protected] Phone (+46) 721777965

Link https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FZ4-9Ii8OpICcexVqwuVu65EHwBzEbvs?usp=sharing















Anisa Sabiri Employer

Lola Kasymova: Letter Of Recommendation





I ?rst worked with Lola Kasymova at the Dushanbe Experimental Film Residency ‘My Vision’, which I found in 2018. Lola contributed to this project as a volunteer, assisting me with various tasks, including collaboration with ?lmmakers, assistance to tutors, helping to organise screenings, talks with guest speakers, etc. Despite her very young age, Lola has shown herself to be a talented person with a dedication to learning.

This ability and attitude, along with her activism in media, led me to employ her as line producer of my recent documentary project ‘Central Asia Next-30’, funded by the US Department of State Federal Assistance Fund. Although Lola had no experience in ?lmmaking before, she has impressively shown

herself to be a fast-learning person ready to work in extreme situations, taking

the right decisions under pressure, and demonstrating great communication skills. She was also invaluable to me when she worked on a recent project which I directed and produced remotely.

Lola has already built her pro?le as an activist, being an inspirational role model for other young people of Tajikistan, and I will be happy to see her moving further in her career and reaching new horizons. I have no doubts that Lola has a bright future, and her charm and pursuit of knowledge will also be an asset to any community lucky enough to have her.

Anisa Sabiri,

Filmmaker and art manager || London, United Kingdom

Email [email protected]

Link https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FZ4-9Ii8OpICcexVqwuVu65EHwBzEbvs?usp=sharing







