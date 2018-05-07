lyuda_risna

Людмила Рисна lyuda_risna

 
29 лет
Liudmyla Risna

 

1996

Lviv,Ukraine

[email protected]

+380931134279

 

 

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿Career Goals:

o  Career building

o  Develop my skills

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Education:

2013 – 2017. GottenBachelor’s degree - LvivPolytechnic National University

Metrology and Measuring Technology

2017 - current time. Pending Master's  degree - Lviv Polytechnic NationalUniversity

Human Resources

 

Relevant trainings :

o  communication

o  conflictsolving

o  timemanagement

o  motivationand self-motivation

 

  ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿Volunteer experience:

Publishers’ Forum - 2016

Unexpected Conference – 2017

Lviv Open – 2017 (International debatetournament) 

Debate FederationUkraine –  from 2015

﻿  Competencies:

Languages :

o  English— pre-intermediate

o  Ukrainian –  native

TechnicalTools:

o  MSOffice (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project) — experienced user

o  GoogleDrive — experienced user

o  Basicknowledge of programming languages: C, C++,  PSoC 4(Cypress), MSSQL Server

o  MatLAB, LabVIEW (NI USB-6009), ORCAD

  ﻿Personal features:

                                                                                                                                                                                    

o   Flexible

o   Responsible

o   Communicable

o   Openfor challenges

o   Timemanagement

 