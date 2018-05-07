lyuda_risna

Liudmyla Risna

1996

Lviv,Ukraine

[email protected]

+380931134279

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿Career Goals:

o Career building

o Develop my skills

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Education:

2013 – 2017. GottenBachelor’s degree - LvivPolytechnic National University

Metrology and Measuring Technology

2017 - current time. Pending Master's degree - Lviv Polytechnic NationalUniversity

Human Resources

Relevant trainings :

o communication

o conflictsolving

o timemanagement

o motivationand self-motivation

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿Volunteer experience:

Publishers’ Forum - 2016

Unexpected Conference – 2017

Lviv Open – 2017 (International debatetournament)

Debate FederationUkraine – from 2015

﻿ Competencies:

Languages :

o English— pre-intermediate

o Ukrainian – native

TechnicalTools:

o MSOffice (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project) — experienced user

o GoogleDrive — experienced user

o Basicknowledge of programming languages: C, C++, PSoC 4(Cypress), MSSQL Server

o MatLAB, LabVIEW (NI USB-6009), ORCAD

﻿Personal features:

o Flexible

o Responsible

o Communicable

o Openfor challenges

o Timemanagement