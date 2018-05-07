lyuda_risna

Liudmyla Risna
1996
Lviv,Ukraine
+380931134279
Career Goals:
o Career building
o Develop my skills
Education:
2013 – 2017. GottenBachelor’s degree - LvivPolytechnic National University
Metrology and Measuring Technology
2017 - current time. Pending Master's degree - Lviv Polytechnic NationalUniversity
Human Resources
Relevant trainings :
o communication
o conflictsolving
o timemanagement
o motivationand self-motivation
Volunteer experience:
Publishers’ Forum - 2016
Unexpected Conference – 2017
Lviv Open – 2017 (International debatetournament)
Debate FederationUkraine – from 2015
Competencies:
Languages :
o English— pre-intermediate
o Ukrainian – native
TechnicalTools:
o MSOffice (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Project) — experienced user
o GoogleDrive — experienced user
o Basicknowledge of programming languages: C, C++, PSoC 4(Cypress), MSSQL Server
o MatLAB, LabVIEW (NI USB-6009), ORCAD
Personal features:
o Flexible
o Responsible
o Communicable
o Openfor challenges
o Timemanagement