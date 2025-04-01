m3xxx

Тимчук Антон m3xxx

 
30 лет
7 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
21 день назад

Portfolio: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/151BM5ABpckDT_VLRS1i9MtCh2rC281UJ

Skills:

Strong knowledge of Premiere Pro;

Strong knowledge of Davinci Resolve;

Strong knowledge of Audition;

Strong knowledge of Photoshop;

Good knowledge of After Effects;

Good knowledge of Figma;

Good knowledge of Auxiliary AI software for video editing (Story Tool Kit, Runway, Adobe Enhance, Descript, Chat GPT, ElevenLabs).


Work experience:

2015-2017: Freelance (full and part time projects) (Video editor/Videographer);

2017-2019: Multimarket "AVRORA" (Video editor/Videographer);

2019-2021 Communication agency "METEAM"

(Video editor/Videographer);

2021-2024: Freelance (full and part time projects) (Video editor/Videographer);


Projects experience:

Customer: Communication Agency “METEAM”

Stack: Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve, Audition, Photoshop, After Effects, Figma

Equipment: Sony a7iii; Sony G-Master 16-35 mm f2.8; Sony Carl Zeiss 50mm f1.8; DJI Ronin S + ZOOM F1; DJI Mavic 2 Pro.


Duties:

- scouting locations for upcoming video filming

- location preparement (decorations, technical equipment)

- video filming

- raw footages processing

- color grading

- adding subtitles

- adding animation elements

- sound design

- audio tracks cleaning

- adapting video for different platforms (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok)


Languages:

Ukrainian - native

English - A2