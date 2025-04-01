Portfolio: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/151BM5ABpckDT_VLRS1i9MtCh2rC281UJ
Skills:
Strong knowledge of Premiere Pro;
Strong knowledge of Davinci Resolve;
Strong knowledge of Audition;
Strong knowledge of Photoshop;
Good knowledge of After Effects;
Good knowledge of Figma;
Good knowledge of Auxiliary AI software for video editing (Story Tool Kit, Runway, Adobe Enhance, Descript, Chat GPT, ElevenLabs).
Work experience:
2015-2017: Freelance (full and part time projects) (Video editor/Videographer);
2017-2019: Multimarket "AVRORA" (Video editor/Videographer);
2019-2021 Communication agency "METEAM"
(Video editor/Videographer);
2021-2024: Freelance (full and part time projects) (Video editor/Videographer);
Projects experience:
Customer: Communication Agency “METEAM”
Stack: Premiere Pro, Davinci Resolve, Audition, Photoshop, After Effects, Figma
Equipment: Sony a7iii; Sony G-Master 16-35 mm f2.8; Sony Carl Zeiss 50mm f1.8; DJI Ronin S + ZOOM F1; DJI Mavic 2 Pro.
Duties:
- scouting locations for upcoming video filming
- location preparement (decorations, technical equipment)
- video filming
- raw footages processing
- color grading
- adding subtitles
- adding animation elements
- sound design
- audio tracks cleaning
- adapting video for different platforms (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok)
Languages:
Ukrainian - native
English - A2