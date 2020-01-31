makarik_online

Сергей

 
Украина/Харьков
11 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
4 года назад
Fullstack Web Developer

I have worked primarily with PHP, Javascript, and MySQL for 5+ years. I am competent as a Linux Administrator and an expert Web Developer.

I most enjoy using Laravel at this point in my career but am comfortable in nearly any LAMP/LEMP based environment.

Also, I have experience with Node.js as a backend development purpose.

I enjoy always learning and finding the best solution to a problem.Here is a list of some of the things I’m familiar with:

  • OOP PHP
  • MySQL & Performance Tuning of MySQL
  • Maria DB
  • Laravel 5+
  • Vue.js
  • WordPress
  • HTML5/HTML/XHTML
  • JavaScript
  • CSS3/CSS
  • Git
  • XML
  • AJAX
  • SOAP
  • REST
  • ImageMagick
  • PDO
  • ADODB PHP
  • Linux
  • Apache2
  • Nginx
  • Flexbox
  • MongoDB
  • Composer
  • NPM
  • Google Maps Javascript API
  • YouTube Javascript API
  • Google Analytics
  • Mandrill Email API
  • Twitter API
  • Flickr API
  • jQuery
  • jQuery UI
