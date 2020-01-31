makarik_online

Fullstack Web Developer

I have worked primarily with PHP, Javascript, and MySQL for 5+ years. I am competent as a Linux Administrator and an expert Web Developer.

I most enjoy using Laravel at this point in my career but am comfortable in nearly any LAMP/LEMP based environment.

Also, I have experience with Node.js as a backend development purpose.

I enjoy always learning and finding the best solution to a problem.Here is a list of some of the things I’m familiar with: