makarik_online

Fullstack Web Developer
I have worked primarily with PHP, Javascript, and MySQL for 5+ years. I am competent as a Linux Administrator and an expert Web Developer.
I most enjoy using Laravel at this point in my career but am comfortable in nearly any LAMP/LEMP based environment.
Also, I have experience with Node.js as a backend development purpose.
I enjoy always learning and finding the best solution to a problem.Here is a list of some of the things I’m familiar with:
- OOP PHP
- MySQL & Performance Tuning of MySQL
- Maria DB
- Laravel 5+
- Vue.js
- WordPress
- HTML5/HTML/XHTML
- JavaScript
- CSS3/CSS
- Git
- XML
- AJAX
- SOAP
- REST
- ImageMagick
- PDO
- ADODB PHP
- Linux
- Apache2
- Nginx
- Flexbox
- MongoDB
- Composer
- NPM
- Google Maps Javascript API
- YouTube Javascript API
- Google Analytics
- Mandrill Email API
- Twitter API
- Flickr API
- jQuery
- jQuery UI