Java developer

Java 6 / 7 / 8

Main skills in java development: OOP, MVC pattern, Swing, Spring Framework, EJB3.1, JPA, JSF2 (primefaces, etc), JSP, JSTL and other Java technologies

Build automation system: maven, gradle, and

Continuous integration system: Jenkins, Teamcity

Project management software: JIRA, YouTrack, Redmine.

I can use next VCSs: git, svn.

Another development skills: PHP, HTML4, HTML5, XML, XSL, XSLT, CSS2, CSS3, Javascript (AJAX, jQuery), Perl (base).

Development platforms: Windows, Unix-like, Android OS.

Using IDE: IDEA, Eclipse.

Operation systems:

Windows: 95, 98, 98ME, NT, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8

GNU/Linux: Mandriva Linux, ArchLinux, Alt Linux, Ubuntu, Gentoo, Fedora

Mac OS X: 10.5.2

Office programs: MS Office Xp/2003, 2007, 2010. OpenOffice / LibreOffice

Easily trainable, sociable, punctual.