Максим maksimvoloshinmaksimvoloshin
Java 6 / 7 / 8
Main skills in java development: OOP, MVC pattern, Swing, Spring Framework, EJB3.1, JPA, JSF2 (primefaces, etc), JSP, JSTL and other Java technologies
Build automation system: maven, gradle, and
Continuous integration system: Jenkins, Teamcity
Project management software: JIRA, YouTrack, Redmine.
I can use next VCSs: git, svn.
Another development skills: PHP, HTML4, HTML5, XML, XSL, XSLT, CSS2, CSS3, Javascript (AJAX, jQuery), Perl (base).
Development platforms: Windows, Unix-like, Android OS.
Using IDE: IDEA, Eclipse.
Operation systems:
Windows: 95, 98, 98ME, NT, 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8
GNU/Linux: Mandriva Linux, ArchLinux, Alt Linux, Ubuntu, Gentoo, Fedora
Mac OS X: 10.5.2
Office programs: MS Office Xp/2003, 2007, 2010. OpenOffice / LibreOffice
Easily trainable, sociable, punctual.
