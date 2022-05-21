WORK EXPERIENCEProject managerVanongo, KievSep 2020 - Dec 2021• Planned, directed, and managed projects.

• Ensured that objectives were accomplished in accordance with outlined priorities. • Analyzed results of operations to discover more efficient ways to utilize resources. • Coordinated the successful simultaneous development of several projects.

• Delegated responsibilities and designed time schedules

• Negotiated contracts that ensured quality.

• Reviewed project status reports during each operational phase.

• Prepared weekly project status reports for management.Marketing assistant Mar 2020 - Dec 2021 Adson-I, Kievlaunch of advertising campaigns

Project manager Dec 2021 - Dec 2021 НСЗУsupervising departments, target audiences and stakeholders for site analysis preparation of technical specifications and control of site development