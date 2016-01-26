maria_plantus

Python Developer

I’m Full Stack Python/Django developer for more than 5 years with an expertise in eCommerce, Machine Learning and Network Security areas. I have successful experience in developing SaaS and e-commerce projects based on Django framework from scratch and applying Machine Learning techniques to solve business problems. Also I have a rich Frontend development experience by building complex UI solutions. Knowledge of Automated Tests (Python/Java) development helps me to better understand a workflow of web apps and create it much cleaner andqualitatively. I’m quite curious so I like to work with cutting-edge technologies and challenging tasks.