marinalaluce

Марина marinalaluce

 
31 год
10 лет на фриланс-бирже
Была
10 лет назад

Curriculum vitaeMarinaIgnatovich Date ofbirth: 07.07.1993 Address: Russian Federation,Saint-Petersburg, Slavy street,house 40(1) flat 563

Mobilephone: +79213430562;  home phone: +78123615508E-mail:  [email protected]  Education:1)HighEducation 2)Highereducation: The Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia; Pedagogical-Physiological

faculty 3rd year; specialty Social Work; from September 2011 tillnow 3) Exchangesemester at University of Applied sciences of Tampere in Finland (spring 2014)  Extraeducation: Statecourses of foreign languages and professional education. Saint-Petersburg.

English language. From September 2010 till June 2011. International language School«Benedict School». Saint Petersburg. English language. FromOctober 2011 till May 2012; since October 2012 till May 2013   (courses:  “get on track to FCE”, “Fast track to FCE”  Dance schools  «Hampty-Dampty» (Irish dances )

from  october 2012  ; «Salsita» 

form  October 2013 Volunteer experience: 1) Saint-Petersburg’swelfare institution «Children Crisis center»; from  November 2010 till June 2011. Work with

autistic children and Down’s syndrome children  2) Saint-Petersburg’scorrection orphanage № 7; from October 2011 till March 2012; Regular meetings

with children.  3)Kölvi  (Ngo) (Tampere , Finland ) helping youngmigrants boys (April –May 2014) 4)Barretstown (Ngo) (Ireland)     July -August  2014  supervising group of Russian   children with serious illness in rehabilitation

camp in Ireland.   5) «Childrenof Migrants» (Ngo)  from ( June 2014 till

now) Teaching  children-migrants Russian

languageLanguages: English (advanced); Italian (intermediate)Spanish (intermediate), Finnish (elementary) Skills:  work with computer; Irish dancing, Latin-American dances, writingabilities, photography  Interests:Foreign languages,poetry, traveling, social work, dances, history, geography 