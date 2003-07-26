maxon1337

Ready to start ordering. Adobe Premiere Pro,Filmora9,Photoshop,FL Studio 12,20. Video editing.

﻿My goal is for the client to be satisfied with my work.

I have experience in programs such as Adobe Premiere Pro,Filmora9,Photoshop,FL Studio 12,20.

Responsibility:

  • I always finish my work
  • I don't break deadlines
  • I don't take prepayment
  • Always in touch
My contacts:

Telegram - https://t.me/Kinobandd (@Kinobandd)

E-mail - [email protected]

Examples of completed work:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN7-uG9nxm1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN0ClNNnzWF/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNc-VL7nBZR/

Photoshop