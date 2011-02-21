Php mtsql mssql html css ajax developer
PHP 3+ years
OOP (2+ years) – OOD/OOP methodology in the application development, design patterns.
MySql RDBMS (2 years) – database design, SQL, stored procedures and triggers, optimization and performance tuning.
Kohana 3.0.9 (half year) – content manage systems, content manage frameworks, web portal's engines.
SVN Installing and tuning Apache, MySQL, PHP, nginx, memcached, eAccelerator, iptables and other web-related apps.
Базы данных
нет отзывов
от $5
от 1 дня
#503
Веб-программирование
нет отзывов
от $5
от 1 дня
#3467