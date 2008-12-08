CURRICULUM VITAE
Grigoreva Marina Vladimirovna
Contact phone numbers: (4732) 37 96 49 (h), 8 903 850 84 69 (m)
E-mail: [email protected];
Address: Voronezh, Odinzova street, 15 – 61
Date of birth: 25th of July 1983
Marital status: married
EDUCATION:
2000 - 2005
VORONEZH STATE UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DEPARTMENT
WORK:
04.2006 – 07. 2006 Co Ltd “VORONEZHTEPLOTECHNOLOGIYA”
Secretary – translator
02.2007 – 11. 2007 Language Center “ENGLISH HOUSE”
Teacher of English, translator
12.2007 – Center of translations and education “ACADEM - CLASS”
Teacher of English, translator
FOREIGN LANGUAGES: English (fluent), German (basic), Dutch (basic)
SUPPLEMENTARY SKILLS: Official documents translation, experience of
living in Britain
COMPUTER SKILLS: Word, electronic mail Bat, Outlook, Internet