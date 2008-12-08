mg83

CURRICULUM VITAE

Grigoreva Marina Vladimirovna

Contact phone numbers: (4732) 37 96 49 (h), 8 903 850 84 69 (m)

E-mail: [email protected];

Address: Voronezh, Odinzova street, 15 – 61

Date of birth: 25th of July 1983

Marital status: married

EDUCATION:

2000 - 2005

VORONEZH STATE UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

WORK:

04.2006 – 07. 2006 Co Ltd “VORONEZHTEPLOTECHNOLOGIYA”

Secretary – translator

02.2007 – 11. 2007 Language Center “ENGLISH HOUSE”

Teacher of English, translator

12.2007 – Center of translations and education “ACADEM - CLASS”

Teacher of English, translator

FOREIGN LANGUAGES: English (fluent), German (basic), Dutch (basic)

SUPPLEMENTARY SKILLS: Official documents translation, experience of

living in Britain

COMPUTER SKILLS: Word, electronic mail Bat, Outlook, Internet