QA Engineer (Manual)

SKILLS:

• General knowledge of testing methodologies, understanding testing process and the role of the

tester in the software development process;

• Manual testing of web applications;

• Use different types of testing, such as: functional (positive and negative), regression, smoke

testing, cross-browser and cross-platform, etc.;

• Reproduce and track defects and verify fixes;

• Creation and maintenance of test documentation (test cases, checklists).

• Basic knowledge of SQL queries;

• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS;

• Experience working with web debugging tools, like as: FireFox and Google Chrome DevTools;

• Experience installing, configuring and using virtual machines (Virtual Box);