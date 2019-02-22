QA Engineer (Manual)
SKILLS:
• General knowledge of testing methodologies, understanding testing process and the role of the
tester in the software development process;
• Manual testing of web applications;
• Use different types of testing, such as: functional (positive and negative), regression, smoke
testing, cross-browser and cross-platform, etc.;
• Reproduce and track defects and verify fixes;
• Creation and maintenance of test documentation (test cases, checklists).
• Basic knowledge of SQL queries;
• Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS;
• Experience working with web debugging tools, like as: FireFox and Google Chrome DevTools;
• Experience installing, configuring and using virtual machines (Virtual Box);