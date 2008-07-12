Name: Alexander Burchak
Birthday: 04/01/1977
Professional skills:
Databases: Oracle, Hypersonic SQL, a little of MySQL.
Development libraries: JAXP, Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, jUnit, TestNG, log4j, a little of WebWork and JSF.
Operating systems: Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP, Linux (SuSE, RedHat, Debian and clones).
Programming Languages: C/C++ (including STL), Java (1.5), SQL and PL/SQL.
Project building tools: GNU make/nmake, Ant, Maven, IntelliJ IDEA.
Software development: OOP/OOD, design patterns.
System programming: Win32 and POSIX IPC, multithreading, POSIX.
Versioning systems: CVS, Subversion.
Web scripting/markup languages: HTML, XML, XSLT, W3C Schema.
Experience:
From 10.2005 Technopark Corporation, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Senior developer for J2EE platform.
Projects:
Online version of Texas Hold'em No Limit poker. Implemented core functionality to allow mobile phones owners play games online with others.
Implementation: Java (1.5), Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, Apache Tomcat/JBoss, Maven, Oracle or any other popular database, TestNG, log4j.
Mobile payments application. Allows buyers make payments from their mobile phones, processes credit card payments made by merchants through Web-interface. Implemented core functionality for database access, transaction control, services for processing requests of mobile clients and Web-layer, external payments gateways interaction module, miscellaneous messaging services (SMS, E-mail), security for services, Web-access and database data.
Implementation: Java (1.5), servlets, JCA, Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, Apache Tomcat/JBoss, Ant, Oracle, jUnit, log4j.
01.2005 – 09.2005. BIFIT-Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Java application developer.
Projects:
Developing and support of converters (gateways) for data (customers documents and documents processing statuses, currency rates etc) exchange between application server database and ABS (Automated Bank System) database.
Implementation: Java 2 SE (1.4), JDBC.
Cryptographic server provides message digest generation/validation services to the client applications.
Implementation: Java 2 SE (1.4), sockets.
Outside projects:
Core module for tuneable security subsystem for MS Windows OS (window components behaviour tuning, file system control).
Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0, Win32 DDK.
Web-based RSS news aggregator (RSS 0.9x и 2.x, RDF formats). Users support, new news sources subscription, news categories, users notifications.
Implementation: Java (1.4), JSP, servlets, Hibernate, XML, XSLT, Apache Tomcat.
07.2001 – 12.2004 Unisoft Ltd, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. UNIX/Linux/Windows system programmer, Oracle database application programmer, web programmer.
Projects:
Application for images loading into Oracle database and their linking to the existing data (rows) without any tables modifications.
Implementation: Visual C++ 6.0 (MFC), SQL.
Web-based documents exchange system. Capabilities: documents access control, hierarchical users groups’ organization, administrative tools, and search.
Implementation: PHP, SQL, PL/SQL.
Portable (UNIX/Linux/Windows) multithreaded server for converting internal format reports into HTML format and their using in system with Web-based interface.
Implementation: PHP, SQL, C++ (Visual C++ 6.0/gcc), Win32 and POSIX threads, IPC.
Windows editor with support of reading and editing of internal format reports, loading document new data from Oracle database.
Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0 (MFC), SQL, OCI (through custom wrapper).
Converter for internal format reports into MS Excel documents (.xls) with support of data update from Oracle database.
Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0, COM, SQL (ODBC).
Java server (servlets) and client (Swing) of DICT dictionary (more info at http://www.dict.org). Data exchange using XML, data presentation using XSLT.
Certificates:
Sun Certified Java Programmer for the Java 2 platform, Standard Edition 5.0.
Education:
1996 - 2001. Dnipropetrovsk State University, faculty of radio physics. M.Sc.Degree.
1992 - 1996. Radio-equipment building college, Dnipropetrovsk. Specialization of radio connection and television.
Languages:
Russian (native language)
English (good)
Ukrainian (very good)