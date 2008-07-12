Name: Alexander Burchak

Birthday: 04/01/1977

Professional skills:

Databases: Oracle, Hypersonic SQL, a little of MySQL.

Development libraries: JAXP, Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, jUnit, TestNG, log4j, a little of WebWork and JSF.

Operating systems: Windows 9x/NT/2000/XP, Linux (SuSE, RedHat, Debian and clones).

Programming Languages: C/C++ (including STL), Java (1.5), SQL and PL/SQL.

Project building tools: GNU make/nmake, Ant, Maven, IntelliJ IDEA.

Software development: OOP/OOD, design patterns.

System programming: Win32 and POSIX IPC, multithreading, POSIX.

Versioning systems: CVS, Subversion.

Web scripting/markup languages: HTML, XML, XSLT, W3C Schema.

Experience:

From 10.2005 Technopark Corporation, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Senior developer for J2EE platform.

Projects:

Online version of Texas Hold'em No Limit poker. Implemented core functionality to allow mobile phones owners play games online with others.

Implementation: Java (1.5), Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, Apache Tomcat/JBoss, Maven, Oracle or any other popular database, TestNG, log4j.

Mobile payments application. Allows buyers make payments from their mobile phones, processes credit card payments made by merchants through Web-interface. Implemented core functionality for database access, transaction control, services for processing requests of mobile clients and Web-layer, external payments gateways interaction module, miscellaneous messaging services (SMS, E-mail), security for services, Web-access and database data.

Implementation: Java (1.5), servlets, JCA, Hibernate, Spring, Acegi, Apache Tomcat/JBoss, Ant, Oracle, jUnit, log4j.

01.2005 – 09.2005. BIFIT-Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. Java application developer.

Projects:

Developing and support of converters (gateways) for data (customers documents and documents processing statuses, currency rates etc) exchange between application server database and ABS (Automated Bank System) database.

Implementation: Java 2 SE (1.4), JDBC.

Cryptographic server provides message digest generation/validation services to the client applications.

Implementation: Java 2 SE (1.4), sockets.

Outside projects:

Core module for tuneable security subsystem for MS Windows OS (window components behaviour tuning, file system control).

Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0, Win32 DDK.

Web-based RSS news aggregator (RSS 0.9x и 2.x, RDF formats). Users support, new news sources subscription, news categories, users notifications.

Implementation: Java (1.4), JSP, servlets, Hibernate, XML, XSLT, Apache Tomcat.

07.2001 – 12.2004 Unisoft Ltd, Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. UNIX/Linux/Windows system programmer, Oracle database application programmer, web programmer.

Projects:

Application for images loading into Oracle database and their linking to the existing data (rows) without any tables modifications.

Implementation: Visual C++ 6.0 (MFC), SQL.

Web-based documents exchange system. Capabilities: documents access control, hierarchical users groups’ organization, administrative tools, and search.

Implementation: PHP, SQL, PL/SQL.

Portable (UNIX/Linux/Windows) multithreaded server for converting internal format reports into HTML format and their using in system with Web-based interface.

Implementation: PHP, SQL, C++ (Visual C++ 6.0/gcc), Win32 and POSIX threads, IPC.

Windows editor with support of reading and editing of internal format reports, loading document new data from Oracle database.

Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0 (MFC), SQL, OCI (through custom wrapper).

Converter for internal format reports into MS Excel documents (.xls) with support of data update from Oracle database.

Implementation: MS Visual C++ 6.0, COM, SQL (ODBC).

Java server (servlets) and client (Swing) of DICT dictionary (more info at http://www.dict.org). Data exchange using XML, data presentation using XSLT.

Certificates:

Sun Certified Java Programmer for the Java 2 platform, Standard Edition 5.0.

Education:

1996 - 2001. Dnipropetrovsk State University, faculty of radio physics. M.Sc.Degree.

1992 - 1996. Radio-equipment building college, Dnipropetrovsk. Specialization of radio connection and television.

Languages:

Russian (native language)

English (good)

Ukrainian (very good)